Alkemy S p A : 16.04.2021 – Comunicazione in merito all'ammontare complessivo dei diritti di voto
04/16/2021 | 11:56am EDT
Alkemy S.p.A.
Comunicazione in merito all'ammontare complessivo dei diritti di voto
(redatta ai sensi dell'art. 85-bis, comma 4-bis del Regolamento Emittenti, adottato dalla Consob con delibera n. 11971 del 14 maggio 1999)
Milano, 16 aprile 2021 - In previsione dell'Assemblea ordinaria degli Azionisti di Alkemy S.p.A. ("Alkemy" o la "Società ") che si terrà in unica convocazione il prossimo 26 aprile 2021, la Società comunica - ai sensi del l'art. 85-bis, comma 4-bis del Regolamento Emittenti, adottato dalla Consob con delibera n. 11971 del 14 maggio 1999 - l'ammontare complessivo dei diritti di voto ed il numero di azioni che compongono il capitale della Società alla data di cui all'art. 83-sexies, comma 2 del D. Lgs. 58/98 (c.d. "record date")
N. azioni
N. diritti di voto
Azioni Ordinarie senza voto
3.816.620
3.816.620
maggiorato
(ISIN: IT0005314635)
Azioni Ordinarie con voto maggiorato
1.792.990
3.585.980
(ISIN: IT0005394330)
Totale
5.609.610
7.402.600
I dati riportati nella precedente tabella sono invariati rispetto a quanto comunicato il 10 aprile 2020.
L'elenco aggiornato degli azionisti di Alkemy che hanno richiesto l'iscrizione nell'elenco del voto maggiorato, con indicazione delle relative partecipazioni e della data di iscrizione nell'elenco è pubblicato sul sito della Società all'indirizzo www.alkemy.com nella sezione Investor Relations.
Alkemy S.p.A. opera per migliorare la posizione di mercato e la competitività delle grandi e medie aziende stimolando l'evoluzione del modello di business in coerenza con l'innovazione tecnologica e i comportamenti dei consumatori. Alkemy integra competenze nelle aree di Strategy, Communication, Design, Performance, Technology, Insights & Analytics con un'offerta, pensata per il contesto post-digital, che copre l'intera catena del valore dalla strategia all'implementazione.
Alkemy S.p.A.
Communication on the total amount of voting rights
(drafted pursuant to art. 85-bis, paragraph 4-bis of the Issuers' Regulation, adopted by Consob with resolution no. 11971 of May 14, 1999)
Milan, April 16th 2021 - In anticipation of the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of Alkemy S.p.A. ("Alkemy" or the "Company") to be held in single call on April 26, 2021, the Company communicates
pursuant to art. 85-bis, paragraph 4-bis of the Issuers' Regulation, adopted by Consob with resolution no. 11971 of May 14, 1999 - the total amount of voting rights and the number of shares that make up the capital of the Company at the date referred to in art. 83-sexies, paragraph 2 of Legislative Decree 58/98 (so-called "record date".
No. shares
No. of voting rights
Ordinary shares without loyalty shares
3.816.620
3.816.620
(ISIN: IT0005314635)
Ordinary Shares with loyalty shares
1.792.990
3.585.980
(ISIN: IT0005394330)
Totale
5.609.610
7.402.600
The data shown in the previous table are unchanged with respect to what was communicated on 10 April 2020.
The updated list of Alkemy shareholders who have requested registration in the increased voting list, with indication of their shareholdings and the date of registration in the list, is published on the Company's website at www.alkemy.com in the Investor Relations section.
Alkemy S.p.A. works to improve the market positioning and competitiveness of large and medium-sized companies by stimulating the evolution of their business models in line with technological innovation and consumer behaviour. Alkemy integrates skills and expertise in the areas of Strategy, Communication, Design, Performance, Technology and Insights & Analytics, with an offering designed for our post-digital environment and covering the entire chain of value from strategy to implementation.