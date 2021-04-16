Alkemy S p A : 16.04.2021 – Comunicazione in merito all'ammontare complessivo dei diritti di voto

Alkemy S.p.A.

Communication on the total amount of voting rights

(drafted pursuant to art. 85-bis, paragraph 4-bis of the Issuers' Regulation, adopted by Consob with resolution no. 11971 of May 14, 1999)

Milan, April 16th 2021 - In anticipation of the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of Alkemy S.p.A. ("Alkemy" or the "Company") to be held in single call on April 26, 2021, the Company communicates

pursuant to art. 85-bis, paragraph 4-bis of the Issuers' Regulation, adopted by Consob with resolution no. 11971 of May 14, 1999 - the total amount of voting rights and the number of shares that make up the capital of the Company at the date referred to in art. 83-sexies, paragraph 2 of Legislative Decree 58/98 (so-called "record date".

No. shares No. of voting rights Ordinary shares without loyalty shares 3.816.620 3.816.620 (ISIN: IT0005314635) Ordinary Shares with loyalty shares 1.792.990 3.585.980 (ISIN: IT0005394330) Totale 5.609.610 7.402.600

The data shown in the previous table are unchanged with respect to what was communicated on 10 April 2020.

The updated list of Alkemy shareholders who have requested registration in the increased voting list, with indication of their shareholdings and the date of registration in the list, is published on the Company's website at www.alkemy.com in the Investor Relations section.

