Alkemy S p A : 18.06.2021 – Informazione ai sensi dell'art. 131 del Regolamento CONSOB N. 11971/1999 come successivamente modificato ed integrato

Alkemy S.p.A.

Notification pursuant to Art. 131 of the CONSOB Regulation n. 11971/1999

as subsequently amended and supplemented

Milan, June 18, 2021 - Notice is hereby given that, due to the sale by the Shareholder 02E S.r.l. of the entire shareholding held by the same in Alkemy S.p.A. (the "Company"), and the consequent termination of the effects of the Shareholders' Agreement with respect to the aforementioned Shareholder 02E S.r.l. It is noted that, from the last update on December 23, 2020, there has been a change in the number of ordinary shares and related voting rights conferred to under the Shareholders' Agreement entered into on 9 December 2019 between Duccio Vitali, Jakala Holding S.p.A., Riccardo Cesare Lorenzini, O2E S.r.l. and Lappentrop S.r.l.

The aforementioned changes are included in the extract drawn up pursuant to art. 130 and art. 131 of the Issuers Regulations, containing the essential information of the Shareholders' Agreement regarding the Company available on the Company's website at www.alkemy.com as well as on the website of the authorized storage mechanism www.emarketstorage.com

