    ALK   IT0005314635

ALKEMY S.P.A.

(ALK)
  Report
Alkemy S p A : 18.06.2021 – Informazione ai sensi dell'art. 131 del Regolamento CONSOB N. 11971/1999 come successivamente modificato ed integrato

06/18/2021 | 01:19pm EDT
Alkemy S.p.A.

Informazione ai sensi dell'art. 131 del Regolamento CONSOB N. 11971/1999 come successivamente modificato ed integrato

Milano, 18 giugno 2021 - Alla luce della cessione dell'intera partecipazione azionaria detenuta dall'Azionista O2E S.r.l. in Alkemy S.p.A. (la "Società "), e della conseguente cessazione degli effetti del Patto nei confronti del summenzionato Azionista, si rende noto che, rispetto all'ultimo aggiornamento del 18 maggio 2021 si è verificata una variazione del numero delle azioni ordinarie della Società e dei relativi diritti di voto oggetto del Patto Parasociale stipulato in data 9 dicembre 2019 tra Duccio Vitali, Jakala Holding S.p.A., Riccardo Cesare Lorenzini, O2E S.r.l. e Lappentrop S.r.l..

Le suddette variazioni sono riportate nell'estratto del Patto Parasociale, contenente le informazioni essenziali ai sensi dell'art. 129, 130 e 131 del Regolamento Emittenti, disponibile sul sito internet della Società www.alkemy.com Sezione Corporate Governance/Assetti Societari, nonché sul meccanismo di stoccaggio autorizzato "eMarket STORAGE" all'indirizzo www.emarketstorage.com

Per maggiori informazioni

IR & Comunicazione

Matilde Cucuzza | matilde.cucuzza@alkemy.com | +39 340 0645496

Alkemy S.p.A.

Via San Gregorio 34 20124 Milano

C.F. e P.I.: 05619950966 Reg. delle imprese di Milano

1

Cap. Soc. 573.861 euro i.v.

Alkemy S.p.A.

Notification pursuant to Art. 131 of the CONSOB Regulation n. 11971/1999

as subsequently amended and supplemented

Milan, June 18, 2021 - Notice is hereby given that, due to the sale by the Shareholder 02E S.r.l. of the entire shareholding held by the same in Alkemy S.p.A. (the "Company"), and the consequent termination of the effects of the Shareholders' Agreement with respect to the aforementioned Shareholder 02E S.r.l. It is noted that, from the last update on December 23, 2020, there has been a change in the number of ordinary shares and related voting rights conferred to under the Shareholders' Agreement entered into on 9 December 2019 between Duccio Vitali, Jakala Holding S.p.A., Riccardo Cesare Lorenzini, O2E S.r.l. and Lappentrop S.r.l.

The aforementioned changes are included in the extract drawn up pursuant to art. 130 and art. 131 of the Issuers Regulations, containing the essential information of the Shareholders' Agreement regarding the Company available on the Company's website at www.alkemy.com as well as on the website of the authorized storage mechanism www.emarketstorage.com

For further information

IR & Communication

Matilde Cucuzza | matilde.cucuzza@alkemy.com | +39 340 0645496

Alkemy S.p.A.

Via San Gregorio 34 20124 Milano

C.F. e P.I.: 05619950966 Reg. delle imprese di Milano

2

Cap. Soc. 573.861 euro i.v.

Disclaimer

Alkemy S.p.A. published this content on 18 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2021 17:18:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
