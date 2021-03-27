Alkemy S p A : 26.03.2021 -Pubblicazione dell'avviso di convocazione e della documentazione relativa all'Assemblea degli Azionisti di Alkemy S.p.A. convocata in sede ordinaria per il 26 aprile 2021, in unica convocazione

Alkemy S.p.A.

Pubblicazione dell'avviso di convocazione e della documentazione relativa all'Assemblea degli Azionisti di Alkemy S.p.A. convocata in sede ordinaria per il 26 aprile 2021, in unica convocazione

Milano, 26 marzo 2021 - Alkemy S.p.A. ("Alkemy" o la "Società ") rende noto che in data odierna sono stati messi a disposizione del pubblico presso la sede sociale, sul sito internet della Società all'indirizzowww.alkemy.comnella sezione Corporate Governance/Assemblea Azionisti/2021/assemblea 26 aprile 2021/ i seguenti documenti:

(i) l'avviso di convocazione dell'Assemblea degli Azionisti di Alkemy, convocata in sede ordinaria, in unica convocazione, per il giorno 26 aprile 2021, alle ore 14:30 a Milano, via Mario Pagano n. 65 presso lo studio del Notaio Chiara Clerici. Un estratto del predetto avviso di convocazione verrà altresì pubblicato in data 27 marzo 2021, ai sensi della normativa applicabile, sul quotidiano "Italia Oggi";

(ii) la Relazione illustrativa sul primo punto all'ordine del giorno: Approvazione del Bilancio d'Esercizio al 31 dicembre 2020, corredato della Relazione del Consiglio di Amministrazione sulla gestione, della Relazione del Collegio Sindacale e della Relazione della Società di Revisione. Presentazione del Bilancio Consolidato al 31 dicembre 2020 e della dichiarazione consolidata di carattere non finanziario redatta ai sensi del Decreto Legislativo 254/2016;

(iii) la Relazione illustrativa sul secondo punto all'ordine del giorno: destinazione dell'utile dell'esercizio 2020. Deliberazioni relative;

(iv) la Relazione illustrativa sul terzo punto all'ordine del giorno: approvazione delle proposte di modifica al Long Term Incentive Plan 2020/2023.

(v) la Relazione Illustrativa sul quarto punto all'ordine del giorno: Relazione sulla politica in materia di remunerazione e sui compensi corrisposti di cui all'art. 123-ter D. Lgs. n. 58/98: (i) deliberazione vincolante sulla prima sezione in tema di politica di remunerazione ai sensi dell'art. 123-ter, commi 3-bis a 3-ter, del D. Lgs. n. 58/1998; (ii) deliberazione non vincolante sulla seconda sezione sui compensi corrisposti ai sensi dell'art. 123-ter, commi 4 e 6, del D. Lgs. n. 58/1998;

(vi) la Relazione Illustrativa sul quinto punto all'ordine del giorno: richiesta di autorizzazione all'acquisto e disposizione di azioni proprie, ai sensi degli artt. 2357 e ss. cod. civ.;

(vii) la Relazione Illustrativa sul sesto punto all'ordine del giorno: nomina di un nuovo amministratore ai sensi dell'art. 2386 primo comma codice civile e dell'art. 19.17 dello statuto sociale. Deliberazioni inerenti e conseguenti;

(viii) le Informazioni sul capitale sociale della Società;

(ix) Il Modulo di delega ex art. 135-undecies D. Lgs. 58/1998 (TUF) per il rappresentante designato;

(x) il modulo di delega/subdelega ex art. 135-novies TUF per il rappresentante designato;

(xi) Documentazione relativa all'accettazione di Massimo Canturi alla carica di Amministratore;

L'ulteriore documentazione relativa all'Assemblea ordinaria degli Azionisti della Società sarà resa disponibile nei termini e con le modalità di legge e regolamenti vigenti.

Alkemy S.p.A. opera per migliorare la posizione di mercato e la competitività delle grandi e medie aziende stimolando l'evoluzione del modello di business in coerenza con l'innovazione tecnologica e i comportamenti dei consumatori. Alkemy integra competenze nelle aree di Strategy, Communication, Design, Performance, Technology, Insights & Analytics con un'offerta, pensata per il contesto post-digital, che copre l'intera catena del valore dalla strategia all'implementazione.

Contatti

Investor Relations & Corporate Communication

Matilde Cucuzza | matilde.cucuzza@alkemy.com | +39 340 0645496

Publication of the notice of call and the documentation relating to the Shareholders' Meeting of Alkemy S.p.A., convened in ordinary session for April 26th, 2021, in a single call.

Milan, March 26 2021 - Alkemy S.p.A. ("Alkemy" or the "Company") announces that today the following documents have been made available to the public at the registered office, on the Company's website atwww.alkemy.comin the section Corporate Governance / Shareholders 'Meeting / 2021 / Shareholders' Meeting April 26, 2021:

(i) the notice of call of the Shareholders' Meeting of Alkemy, called in ordinary session, in single call, for April 26, 2021, at 2.30 pm in Milan, via Mario Pagano n. 65 at the office of Notary Chiara Clerici. An extract of the aforementioned call notice will be also published on March 27th, 2021, in accordance with the applicable legislation, in the newspaper "Italia Oggi";

(ii) the Explanatory Report on the first item on the agenda: Approval of the Financial Statements as of December 31st 2020, accompanied by the Directors' Report on Operations, the Report of the Board of Auditors and the Independent Auditors' Report. Presentation of the Consolidated Financial Statements as of December 31st, 2020 and of the Consolidated Non-Financial Statement prepared in accordance with Italian Legislative Decree no. 254/2016;

(iii) the Explanatory Report on the second item on the agenda: allocation of the profit for the year 2020;

(iv) the Explanatory Report on the third item on the agenda: Approval of the proposed amendments to the 2020/2023 Long-Term Incentive Plan;

(v) the Explanatory Report on the fourth point on the agenda: Report on Remuneration Policy and Fees Paid pursuant to Art. 123-ter of Italian Legislative Decree no. 58/98;

(vi) the Explanatory Report on the fifth item on the agenda: request for authorization to purchase and dispose of treasury shares, pursuant to Articles 2357 and ss. cod. civ.;

(vii) the Explanatory Report on the sixth item on the agenda: appointment of Director in accordance with Article 2386, first paragraph of the Italian Civil Code and Article 19.17 of the Articles of Association;

(viii) Information on the share capital of the Company;

(ix) The proxy form pursuant to art. 135-undecies of Legislative Decree 58/1998 (TUF) for the designated representative;

(x) the proxy / sub-delegation form pursuant to art. 135-novies TUF for the designated representative;

(xi) Documentation relating to Massimo Canturi's acceptance to the office of Director;

The additional documentation relating to the ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of the Company will be made available within the terms and in the manner of the law and regulations in force.

Alkemy S.p.A. works to improve the market positioning and competitiveness of large and medium- sized companies by stimulating the evolution of their business models in line with technological innovation and consumer behaviour. Alkemy integrates skills and expertise in the areas of Strategy, Communication, Design, Performance, Technology and Insights & Analytics, with an offering designed for our post-digital environment and covering the entire chain of value from strategy to implementation.

