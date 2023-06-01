Alkemy has purchased about 7,000 of its own ordinary shares

(Alliance News) - Alkemy Spa reported Thursday that it purchased 6,973 of its own ordinary shares between May 24 and June 1.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR11.9493, for a total consideration of EUR83,322.22.

As of today, the company holds 146,288 treasury shares, accounting for 2.5 percent of its share capital.

Alkemy's stock closed Thursday down 2.0 percent at EUR11.78 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

