  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Alkemy S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALK   IT0005314635

ALKEMY S.P.A.

(ALK)
  Report
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-06-01 am EDT
11.78 EUR   -2.00%
12:50pAlkemy has purchased about 7,000 of its own ordinary shares
AN
05/31Alkemy Capital shares leap after completing GBP1.4 million fundraise
AN
05/31FTSE 100 Hits Two-Month Low as Chinese Economy Raises Concerns
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Alkemy has purchased about 7,000 of its own ordinary shares

06/01/2023 | 12:50pm EDT
(Alliance News) - Alkemy Spa reported Thursday that it purchased 6,973 of its own ordinary shares between May 24 and June 1.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR11.9493, for a total consideration of EUR83,322.22.

As of today, the company holds 146,288 treasury shares, accounting for 2.5 percent of its share capital.

Alkemy's stock closed Thursday down 2.0 percent at EUR11.78 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2023 120 M 128 M 128 M
Net income 2023 6,07 M 6,47 M 6,47 M
Net Debt 2023 30,0 M 32,0 M 32,0 M
P/E ratio 2023 11,2x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 66,3 M 70,6 M 70,6 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,80x
EV / Sales 2024 0,70x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 44,3%
Chart ALKEMY S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Alkemy S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALKEMY S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 12,02 €
Average target price 17,30 €
Spread / Average Target 43,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Duccio Vitali Chief Executive Officer & Director
Claudio Benasso Chief Financial Officer
Alessandro Mattiacci Chairman
Giulia Bianchi Frangipane Independent Director
Serenella Sala Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALKEMY S.P.A.9.07%71
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA16.66%18 419
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.8.12%17 595
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.14.92%14 357
360 SECURITY TECHNOLOGY INC.113.30%13 732
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-3.89%13 039
