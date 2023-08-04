(Alliance News) - Alkemy Spa reported Friday that it reported an increase in first-half revenues to EUR57.2 million from EUR49.0 million in the same period last year.

The increase in revenues is linked to the group's change in scope, which took place in the second half of 2022, and organic growth in the business, "supported by careful management of the customer portfolio and the activities of the Go-to-Market function," the company explained.

The Italy business recorded year-on-year revenue growth, with a positive result. The merit is mainly related to the Go-to-Market strategy, which allowed a presidium of existing customers that was able to more than counterbalance the phase of uncertainty that still partly affects the reference market.

The foreign companies, during the first half of the year, recorded a growth in sales, mainly due to the positive trend of the business in Mexico and the performance of Spain, where the very positive contribution offered by the entry of InnoCV into the group's perimeter was accompanied by the growth of the organic business, a consequence of the revision of the structure that took place during 2022.

Adjusted Ebitda rose to EUR5.8 million from EUR5.4 million, with the margin declining to 10 percent from 11.1 percent in the previous year, due to higher personnel-related costs resulting from investments made during 2022 and the change in the scope.

"During the first half of the year, we pursued initiatives aimed at strengthening organic growth, focusing on the development of the customer portfolio, including through the acquisition of new prime customers," commented CEO Duccio Vitali. "The objective is to continue the group's growth path in all its geographies in order to consolidate its position as a key player in southern Europe.

Alkemy's stock is up 0.8 percent at EUR10.28 per share.

