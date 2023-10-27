Alkemy Capital Investments PLC - London-based company focused on acquisitions in the mining and technology metals sectors - Reports GBP1.2 million pretax loss for the half year ended July 31, narrowed from GBP1.4 million the year before. Company generates no revenue. Administrative expenses increased 34% to GBP947,423 while project development costs decreased 67% to GBP215,461. Cash and equivalents at July 31 totalled GBP40,307, up from GBP13,242 at the same time one year prior. Alkemy says it continues in advanced discussions with multiple potential key feedstock suppliers, and with several other potential customers for its lithium hydroxide. It "expects significant offtake and/or partnership deals to be entered into in due course." Company says it has "continued to make significant progress in a challenging macro environment", and is well-placed to benefit from the growing need for lithium hydroxide and OEM's "growing preference" to source it using "more local supply chains".

Current stock price: 120.55 pence

12-month change: down 29%

By Emma Curzon, Alliance News reporter

