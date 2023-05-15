Alkemy, profit halves but revenues increase in first quarter

(Alliance News) - The board of directors of Alkemy Spa on Monday approved the interim report as of March 31, 2023, reporting a pre-tax profit of EUR800,000, compared to EUR1.6 million in the first quarter of 2022, mainly due to higher financial expenses in the period due to the growth of financial debts compared to the same period of the previous year and the growth of market interest rates.

Consolidated sales for the first quarter of 2023 amounted to EUR28.0 million up 20 percent from EUR23.4 million in the first quarter of 2022, mainly due to the expansion of the group's scope of operations and partial recovery of organic growth.

Adjusted Ebitda is EUR2.5 million, up 10 percent from EUR2.3 million in Q1 2022.

Ebit is EUR1.3 million, down 20 percent from EUR1.6 million in Q1 2022, mainly due to increased depreciation and amortization expense related to higher capital expenditure from Q2 2022.

The Group's Net Financial Position as of March 31, 2023 is negative EUR34.8 million, slightly worse than the negative NFP of EUR34.1 million as of December 31, 2022, mainly due to the recognition of new lease liabilities.

Taking into account the results achieved in the first months of 2023 and the current state of progress of orders in the portfolio and new contracts activated, barring the occurrence of further aggravating events, which are currently unforeseeable, it is confirmed that the Group's expectations are positive and aimed at the continuation of organic growth, both in revenues and margins.

Alkemy's stock on Monday closed in the green by 1.1 percent at EUR11.10 per share.

