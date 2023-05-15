Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Italy
  Borsa Italiana
  Alkemy S.p.A.
  News
  Summary
    ALK   IT0005314635

ALKEMY S.P.A.

(ALK)
  Report
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-05-15 am EDT
11.18 EUR   +1.82%
Alkemy, profit halves but revenues increase in first quarter

05/15/2023 | 12:24pm EDT
(Alliance News) - The board of directors of Alkemy Spa on Monday approved the interim report as of March 31, 2023, reporting a pre-tax profit of EUR800,000, compared to EUR1.6 million in the first quarter of 2022, mainly due to higher financial expenses in the period due to the growth of financial debts compared to the same period of the previous year and the growth of market interest rates.

Consolidated sales for the first quarter of 2023 amounted to EUR28.0 million up 20 percent from EUR23.4 million in the first quarter of 2022, mainly due to the expansion of the group's scope of operations and partial recovery of organic growth.

Adjusted Ebitda is EUR2.5 million, up 10 percent from EUR2.3 million in Q1 2022.

Ebit is EUR1.3 million, down 20 percent from EUR1.6 million in Q1 2022, mainly due to increased depreciation and amortization expense related to higher capital expenditure from Q2 2022.

The Group's Net Financial Position as of March 31, 2023 is negative EUR34.8 million, slightly worse than the negative NFP of EUR34.1 million as of December 31, 2022, mainly due to the recognition of new lease liabilities.

Taking into account the results achieved in the first months of 2023 and the current state of progress of orders in the portfolio and new contracts activated, barring the occurrence of further aggravating events, which are currently unforeseeable, it is confirmed that the Group's expectations are positive and aimed at the continuation of organic growth, both in revenues and margins.

Alkemy's stock on Monday closed in the green by 1.1 percent at EUR11.10 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2023 117 M 127 M 127 M
Net income 2023 6,75 M 7,33 M 7,33 M
Net Debt 2023 28,6 M 31,0 M 31,0 M
P/E ratio 2023 9,20x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 60,8 M 66,0 M 66,0 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,77x
EV / Sales 2024 0,66x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 44,3%
Chart ALKEMY S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Alkemy S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALKEMY S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 10,98 €
Average target price 17,40 €
Spread / Average Target 58,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Duccio Vitali Chief Executive Officer & Director
Claudio Benasso Chief Financial Officer
Alessandro Mattiacci Chairman
Giulia Bianchi Frangipane Independent Director
Serenella Sala Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALKEMY S.P.A.-0.36%66
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA17.40%18 888
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.13.82%18 523
360 SECURITY TECHNOLOGY INC.127.83%14 990
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.4.49%14 489
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.10.39%14 194
