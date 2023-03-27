Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Alkemy S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALK   IT0005314635

ALKEMY S.P.A.

(ALK)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-03-27 am EDT
13.00 EUR   +0.46%
12:26pAlkemy, profit rises more than 30 percent in 2022; revenues up double digits
AN
03/22Green squares; markets on 25 bp Fed and BoE hike
AN
03/22Squares bearish; Nagel pushes for rate hike
AN
Summary 
Summary

Alkemy, profit rises more than 30 percent in 2022; revenues up double digits

03/27/2023 | 12:26pm EDT
(Alliance News) - Alkemy Spa reported Monday that it ended 2022 with a net profit of EUR5.6 million, up 31 percent year-on-year from EUR4.3 million in the previous year.

Adjusted Ebitda rose to EUR11.8 million or 12 percent from EUR10.5 million a year earlier, with margin of 1.1 percent, in line with that recorded at the end of 2021. Operating income, on the other hand, rose 13 percent to EUR7.5 million from EUR6.6 million, and pre-tax profit increased to EUR7.1 million from EUR5.8 million.

The company reported a 12 percent growth in revenues to EUR106.6 million from EUR95.2 million in 2021. This result was mainly achieved thanks to the expansion of the Group's perimeter and the strong focus on key customers.

Revenues in Italy, which account for 65.5 percent of Group revenues, grew by 9.1 percent to EUR69.8 million from EUR64.0 million in 2021. The positive result of the Italian companies was due both to the acquisition in the second quarter of 2021 of majority stakes in Design Group Italia Srl and eXperience Cloud Consulting Srl, and to the retention of major Italian clients and their active contracts. The foreign companies posted revenue growth of 18 percent, mainly due to the inclusion of InnoCV in the scope of consolidation and the positive results of the Mexican subsidiaries, which more than offset the slowdown in revenues of the Spanish subsidiaries.

Operating cash flow as of December 31, 2022 was positive by EUR5.3 million, down by EUR2.1 million from EUR7.4 million in fiscal year 2021, mainly due to the improved result for the period, the change in net working capital, deferrals released, taxes paid in the period, and severance payments recognized in the period. Net financial position as of December 31, 2022 was negative EUR34.1 million, down from negative NFP of EUR21.2 million as of December 31, 2021.

Alkemy's stock closed Monday up 0.5 percent at EUR13.00 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 105 M 113 M 113 M
Net income 2022 5,36 M 5,77 M 5,77 M
Net Debt 2022 34,5 M 37,2 M 37,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 71,2 M 76,6 M 76,8 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,00x
EV / Sales 2023 0,86x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 44,3%
Chart ALKEMY S.P.A.
Alkemy S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALKEMY S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 12,94 €
Average target price 17,10 €
Spread / Average Target 32,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Duccio Vitali Chief Executive Officer & Director
Claudio Benasso Chief Financial Officer
Alessandro Mattiacci Chairman
Giulia Bianchi Frangipane Independent Director
Serenella Sala Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALKEMY S.P.A.17.42%77
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA15.55%18 432
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.7.43%17 649
360 SECURITY TECHNOLOGY INC.156.57%17 103
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.0.90%13 985
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.5.19%13 494
