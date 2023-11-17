(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the best and worst performers on the Small-Cap Friday afternoon in Piazza Affari.

----------

FTSE SMALL CAP - WINNERS

----------

Alkemy does best of all and rises 4.4 percent. The company reported Tuesday that it closed the first nine months with a net profit of EUR2.4 million, down from EUR3.6 million in the same period a year earlier.

Sales, on the other hand, rose to EUR85.9 million from EUR74.7 million, mainly due to the group's expanded scope and focus on recovering organic growth.

----------

Eurotech also did well, up 3.9 percent to EUR2.26 per share. The company reported Tuesday that it closed the first nine months of the year with a loss of EUR1.2 million, an improvement from a loss of EUR3.7 million in the same period last year.

As of Sept. 30, revenues stood at EUR70.0 million from EUR59.8 million in 2022.

----------

FTSE SMALL CAP - LOSERS

----------

Gequity gives up 3.6 percent to EUR0.02 per share. The stock has lost 24 percent in the last month, but is up 83 percent in the last six and 77 percent in the last 12.

----------

