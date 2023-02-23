Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Alkemy S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALK   IT0005314635

ALKEMY S.P.A.

(ALK)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35:34 2023-02-23 am EST
12.90 EUR   -1.38%
02:38aFutures bullish; Eni profit soars
AN
02/22EU stock exchanges down before Fed; TIM puts turbocharged
AN
02/07BP Slows Transition to Renewable Energy as Oil Bonanza Continues -- Commodities Roundup
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Alkemy, sales increase in 2022; Ebitda also grows

02/23/2023 | 01:00pm EST
(Alliance News) - The board of directors of Alkemy Spa announced Thursday that it has reviewed the group's consolidated sales and operating gross operating income as of Dec. 31, 2022, reporting a 10 percent growth in the former compared to the same period last year.

Specifically, consolidated sales stood at EUR105.0 million from EUR95.2 million as of Dec. 31, 2021 due to the group's change of scope during the year and organic business growth.

As the company explained in a note, in 2022, a year characterized by a climate of uncertainty due to the international geopolitical situation, Alkemy recorded a positive overall business performance, supported on the one hand by the strengthening of relationships with its clients, which during the year often expanded the scope of projects already underway, and on the other hand by inorganic growth following the acquisition of two companies during the year: InnoCV, a company acquired 100% at the beginning of the second half of the year and based in Madrid, and Kreativa Unlimited doo in Serbia, where the new entity was combined with Alkemy's subsidiary, Kreativa New Formula doo.

The company's adjusted Ebitda stands at EUR11.7 million, up about 11 percent from EUR10.5 million in 2021.

"During 2022 we reached three important milestones: completing our 10th year since our founding, exceeding EUR100 million in sales, and reaching a total workforce of more than 1,000 people. In a year that proved to be complex due to the global macroeconomic environment, Alkemy nevertheless managed to grow both organically and through strategic acquisitions in the main geographies it oversees. In this fiscal year we tested the strength of our customer portfolio, which, together with the industrialization path we are taking, will allow us to better capture the opportunities offered by our market," commented CEO Duccio Vitali.

Alkemy on Thursday ended down 1.4 percent at EUR12.90 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 105 M 112 M 112 M
Net income 2022 5,36 M 5,69 M 5,69 M
Net Debt 2022 34,5 M 36,6 M 36,6 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 72,0 M 76,5 M 76,5 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,01x
EV / Sales 2023 0,87x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 44,3%
Income Statement Evolution
