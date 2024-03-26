(Alliance News) - Alkemy Spa reported Tuesday that Lappentrop Srl, a company owned by the chairman of the board, Alessandro Mattiacci, sold 8,766 ordinary shares in the company.

The shares were sold at an average unit price of EUR12.70, for a total consideration of EUR111,328.20.

Alkemy's stock on Tuesday closed in the green by 0.6 percent at EUR12.70 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

