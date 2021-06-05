Log in
    ALKS   IE00B56GVS14

ALKERMES PLC

(ALKS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Alkermes : ALKS FINAL_ASCO21 Nemva IR Call 6.4.21 9.00am.pdf

06/05/2021 | 09:25am EDT
Nemvaleukin Alfa: ARTISTRY-1 and ARTISTRY-2 Clinical Study Update

2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting Updates

Investor Presentation

June 4, 2021

© 2021 Alkermes. All rights reserved.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements set forth in this presentation constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including, but not limited to, statements concerning: the potential therapeutic benefit and safety profile of nemvaleukin alfa ("nemvaleukin") when used as monotherapy or in combination and its broad potential applicability across a range of tumor types; potential for dosing optionality with subcutaneous administration of nemvaleukin; and clinical development plans for nemvaleukin, including details of and timelines for the ARTISTRY clinical development program and the ION-01 study. The company cautions that forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain. Although the company believes that such statements are based on reasonable assumptions within the bounds of its knowledge of its business and operations, the forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees and they are necessarily subject to a high degree of uncertainty and risk. Actual performance and results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements due to various risks, assumptions and uncertainties. These risks, assumptions and uncertainties include, among others: whether nemvaleukin, as a monotherapy or in combination, could be shown to be unsafe or ineffective; whether preclinical results and data from ongoing clinical studies for nemvaleukin will be predictive of future or final results from such studies, results of future clinical studies or real-world results; whether future clinical trials or future stages of ongoing clinical trials for nemvaleukin will be initiated or completed on time or at all, and whether the results of such activities will be positive; whether the FDA will agree with the company's regulatory approval strategies for nemvaleukin; changes in the cost, scope and duration of, and clinical trial operations for, development activities for nemvaleukin, including changes relating to the impact of the COVID- 19 pandemic; and those risks, assumptions and uncertainties described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2020 and in subsequent filings made by the company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and on the company's website at www.alkermes.com in the "Investors-SEC filings" section. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, the company disclaims any intention or responsibility for updating or revising any forward-looking statements contained in this presentation.

2

© 2021 Alkermes. All rights reserved.

Today's Participants

Valentina Boni, M.D., Ph.D.

Omid Hamid, M.D.

Jessicca Rege, Ph.D.

Craig Hopkinson, M.D.

ARTISTRY-1, Lead Author

ARTISTRY-2, Lead Author

Vice President,

Chief Medical Officer and

Medical Oncologist Principal Investigator START

Co-director of Cutaneous Oncology; Director of

Clinical Research Oncology

Executive Vice President,

Madrid at Centro Integral Oncológico Clara

Melanoma Therapeutics and Phase I Immune-

Alkermes

Research & Development

Campal, Madrid, Spain

oncology Program; Chief of Translational

Alkermes

Research and Immunotherapy at The Angeles

Clinic and Research Institute, a Cedars-Sinai

Affiliate, Los Angeles, CA

© 2021 Alkermes. All rights reserved.

Nemvaleukin Alfa (Nemvaleukin) Clinical Trials Overview

Nemvaleukin Alfa: Unique Cytokine Designed to Harness Validated IL-2 Pathway Biology

  • Design derives from natural biology, utilizing native IL-2and IL-2Rαsequences to confer differentiated properties
    • Inherently active, stable fusion protein: Does not require metabolic or proteolytic conversion; does not degrade to native IL-2
  • Demonstrated durable and deepening responses in high unmet need populations with monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in a range of tumors
  • Differentiated and rapidly advancing clinical development program in high unmet need, difficult- to-treatpopulations, including patients with checkpoint inhibitor (CPI)-unapprovedtumor types and in post-CPIsettings

Monotherapy and Combination Responses*

HEAD & NECK

MELANOMA

BLOOD

Mucosal

Cutaneous

Hodgkin's lymphoma

LUNG

NSCLC

SCLC

GYNECOLOGIC /

GASTROINTESTINAL

GENITO-URINARY

Gastric / GEJ

RCC

Esophageal SCC

Bladder

Pancreatic

Ovarian

Colorectal

Cervical

Breast

  • Includes one response from ARTISTRY-2, which has recently opened expansion cohorts for enrollment at the recommended phase 2 dose. NSCLC: Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; SCLC: Small Cell Lung Cancer; RCC: Renal cell carcinoma; GEJ: Esophagogastric junction

5

© 2021 Alkermes. All rights reserved.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

