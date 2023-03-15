Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Alkermes plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALKS   IE00B56GVS15

ALKERMES PLC

(ALKS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:56:44 2023-03-15 pm EDT
26.57 USD   -0.93%
04:01pAlkermes to Participate in the Stifel 2023 CNS Days
PR
02/16ALKERMES PLC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
02/16Alkermes Report Lower Q4 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Alkermes to Participate in the Stifel 2023 CNS Days

03/15/2023 | 04:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DUBLIN, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkermes plc (Nasdaq: ALKS) announced today that management will participate in a fireside chat as part of the Stifel 2023 CNS Days on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. ET (2:00 p.m. BST). The live webcast may be accessed under the Investors tab on www.alkermes.com and will be archived for 14 days.

About Alkermes plc

Alkermes plc is a fully-integrated, global biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines in the fields of neuroscience and oncology. The company has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder, and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Alkermes has a research and development center in Waltham, Massachusetts; a research and manufacturing facility in Athlone, Ireland; and a manufacturing facility in Wilmington, Ohio. For more information, please visit Alkermes' website at www.alkermes.com.

Alkermes Contact:
Jamie Bernard
Investor Relations
+1 781 873 2402

Alkermes plc Logo (PRNewsfoto/Alkermes plc)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alkermes-to-participate-in-the-stifel-2023-cns-days-301773137.html

SOURCE Alkermes plc


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about ALKERMES PLC
04:01pAlkermes to Participate in the Stifel 2023 CNS Days
PR
02/16ALKERMES PLC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results ..
AQ
02/16Alkermes Report Lower Q4 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue
MT
02/16Earnings Flash (ALKS) ALKERMES Posts Q4 EPS $0.14, vs. Street Est of $0.05
MT
02/16Earnings Flash (ALKS) ALKERMES Posts Q4 Revenue $304.7M, vs. Street Est of $289.8M
MT
02/16(ALKS) ALKERMES Expects Q1 Revenue Range $230M - $260M
MT
02/16(ALKS) ALKERMES Forecasts Adjusted Q1 EPS Range $0.00 - $0.23
MT
02/16(ALKS) ALKERMES Expects Q1 Revenue Range $230M - $260M
MT
02/16Earnings Flash (ALKS) ALKERMES Posts Q4 Revenue $304.7M, vs. Street Est of $289.8M
MT
02/16Earnings Flash (ALKS) ALKERMES Posts Q4 Non-GAAP EPS $0.14, vs. Street Est of $0.05
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ALKERMES PLC
More recommendations