Alkermes to Present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

12/28/2022 | 04:01pm EST
DUBLIN, Dec. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkermes plc (Nasdaq: ALKS) announced today that its Chief Executive Officer, Richard Pops, will provide a corporate overview and update at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. The presentation will take place on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023 at 11:15 a.m. PST (2:15 p.m. EST/7:15 p.m. GMT), followed by a question and answer session. The live webcast may be accessed under the Investors tab on www.alkermes.com and will be archived for 14 days.

About Alkermes plc

Alkermes plc is a fully-integrated, global biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines in the fields of neuroscience and oncology. The company has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder, and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Alkermes has a research and development center in Waltham, Massachusetts; a research and manufacturing facility in Athlone, Ireland; and a manufacturing facility in Wilmington, Ohio. For more information, please visit Alkermes' website at www.alkermes.com

Contact: 
Jamie Bernard 
Investor Relations 
+1 781 873-2402

Alkermes plc Logo (PRNewsfoto/Alkermes plc)

 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alkermes-to-present-at-the-41st-annual-jp-morgan-healthcare-conference-301710669.html

SOURCE Alkermes plc


© PRNewswire 2022
