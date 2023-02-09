Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Alkermes plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALKS   IE00B56GVS15

ALKERMES PLC

(ALKS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:55:15 2023-02-09 pm EST
27.12 USD   +1.23%
04:01pAlkermes to Report Fourth Quarter and Year-End Financial Results on Feb. 16, 2023
PR
02/07Alkermes plc Receives a Notice from Sarissa Capital
CI
02/06Alkermes Plc. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Alkermes to Report Fourth Quarter and Year-End Financial Results on Feb. 16, 2023

02/09/2023 | 04:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DUBLIN, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkermes plc (Nasdaq: ALKS) will host a conference call and webcast presentation at 8:00 a.m. ET (1:00 p.m. GMT) on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023 to discuss the company's fourth quarter and year-end 2022 financial results. Management will also discuss financial expectations for 2023 and provide an update on the company.

The webcast player and accompanying slides may be accessed on the Investors section of Alkermes' website at www.alkermes.com. The conference call may be accessed by dialing +1 877 407 2988 for U.S. callers and +1 201 389 0923 for international callers. A replay of the webcast will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the event and may be accessed by visiting Alkermes' website. 

About Alkermes plc
Alkermes plc is a fully-integrated, global biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines in the fields of neuroscience and oncology. The company has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder, and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Alkermes has a research and development center in Waltham, Massachusetts; a research and manufacturing facility in Athlone, Ireland; and a manufacturing facility in Wilmington, Ohio. For more information, please visit Alkermes' website at www.alkermes.com.

Alkermes Contact:
Jamie Bernard
Investor Relations
+1 781 873 2402

Alkermes plc Logo (PRNewsfoto/Alkermes plc)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alkermes-to-report-fourth-quarter-and-year-end-financial-results-on-feb-16-2023-301743184.html

SOURCE Alkermes plc


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about ALKERMES PLC
04:01pAlkermes to Report Fourth Quarter and Year-End Financial Results on Feb. 16, 2023
PR
02/07Alkermes plc Receives a Notice from Sarissa Capital
CI
02/06Alkermes Plc. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
02/06Sarissa Capital Engages with the Alkermes plc
CI
01/17Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Flat to Lower Premarket Tuesday
MT
01/17Alkermes' Melanoma Drug Granted Innovation Passport Designation in UK
MT
01/17Alkermes Awarded Innovation Passport Designation by the MHRA (UK) for Nemvaleukin Alfa ..
PR
01/17Alkermes plc Awards Innovation Passport Designation by the MHRA (UK) for Nemvaleukin Al..
CI
01/11Transcript : Alkermes plc Presents at 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conf..
CI
01/09Alkermes Plc. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ALKERMES PLC
More recommendations