    ALKS   IE00B56GVS15

ALKERMES PLC

(ALKS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-06-08 pm EDT
31.54 USD   +1.58%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

Sarissa Capital Highlights Misleading Claims Made by Alkermes in Its Attempt to Thwart Shareholder Representation on the Board

06/09/2023 | 07:02am EDT
Sarissa Capital Management LP (“Sarissa”) today issued a presentation detailing the need for shareholder representation on the board of Alkermes (NASDAQ: ALKS) accessible at the link below:

Presentation: https://upgradealkermes.com/pr060923

For additional information please visit our website at upgradealkermes.com.

If you have any questions regarding your BLUE universal proxy card or need assistance in executing your proxy card, please contact:

D.F. King & Co., Inc.
Shareholders call Toll-Free: (866) 207-3648
All Others Call: (212) 493-6952
Email: ALKS@dfking.com
#UpgradeAlkermes

Your vote at Alkermes Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on June 29, 2023 is very important. We urge all shareholders to vote “FOR” the election of the Sarissa Nominees, “AGAINST” the compensation of the Company’s named executive officers, and “FOR” all other proposals in our proxy statement.

You can vote in one of three easy ways: by internet at www.cesvote.com, by telephone at 1-888-693-8683 or by mail using the BLUE universal proxy card and postage-paid envelope sent to you.

If you vote by internet or telephone, you will be required to provide the unique control number printed on your BLUE universal proxy card.

Additional Information

Sarissa Capital Management LP (“Sarissa Capital”), together with other participants, filed a definitive proxy statement and an accompanying BLUE universal proxy card with the SEC on June 2, 2023, in connection with the solicitation of shareholders of the Company for the 2023 annual general meeting of shareholders (the “Annual Meeting”). Shareholders are advised to read the definitive proxy statement and other documents related to the Annual Meeting as they contain important information.

The definitive proxy statement and other relevant documents filed by Sarissa Capital are available at no charge on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and at www.upgradealkermes.com. The definitive proxy statement and other relevant documents filed by Sarissa Capital are also available at no charge by directing a request to Sarissa Capital’s proxy solicitor, D.F. King & Co., Inc., 48 Wall Street, New York, New York 10005 (Shareholders can call toll-free: (866) 207-3648).


© Business Wire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on ALKERMES PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 424 M - -
Net income 2023 27,1 M - -
Net cash 2023 811 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 53,0x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 5 239 M 5 239 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,11x
EV / Sales 2024 2,82x
Nbr of Employees 2 280
Free-Float 94,2%
Chart ALKERMES PLC
Duration : Period :
Alkermes plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALKERMES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 31,54 $
Average target price 35,90 $
Spread / Average Target 13,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Richard F. Pops President & Chief Executive Officer
Iain Michael Brown Vice President-Finance & Chief Accounting Officer
Craig C. Hopkinson Chief Medical Officer & EVP-Research & Development
Thomas Harvey Chief Information Officer & Senior VP-IT
Sondra Smyrnios Senior Vice President-Clinical Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALKERMES PLC20.70%5 239
LONZA GROUP AG27.57%47 670
MODERNA, INC.-30.44%47 628
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.0.63%38 258
SEAGEN INC.51.52%36 511
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-19.98%23 713
