Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Alkermes plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALKS   IE00B56GVS15

ALKERMES PLC

(ALKS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-06-14 pm EDT
31.76 USD   +0.89%
07:59aSarissa Issues Presentation Highlighting the Need for Shareholder Representation on the Alkermes Board
BU
06/13Sarissa's Denner quits Biogen board as firm seeks seats at Alkermes
RE
06/13Alkermes plc Sends an E-mail to the Shareholder
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sarissa Issues Presentation Highlighting the Need for Shareholder Representation on the Alkermes Board

06/15/2023 | 07:59am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sarissa believes Chairman and CEO Richard Pops wants to prevent accountability and oversight that would come from Sarissa representation on the Alkermes board

Sarissa believes Chairman and CEO Richard Pops will never run Alkermes for the benefit of shareholders without Sarissa representatives on the Alkermes board

Sarissa Capital Management LP (“Sarissa”) today issued a presentation detailing the need for shareholder representation on the board of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ: ALKS) accessible at the link below:

Presentation: https://upgradealkermes.com/pr061523

For additional information please visit our website at upgradealkermes.com.
#UpgradeAlkermes

If you have any questions regarding your BLUE universal proxy card or need assistance in executing your proxy card, please contact:

D.F. King & Co., Inc.
Shareholders call Toll-Free: (866) 207-3648
All Others Call: (212) 493-6952
Email: ALKS@dfking.com

Your vote at Alkermes' Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on June 29, 2023 is very important. We urge all shareholders to vote "FOR" the election of the Sarissa Nominees, “AGAINST” the compensation of the Company’s named executive officers, and "FOR" all other proposals in our proxy statement.

You can vote in one of three easy ways: by internet at www.cesvote.com, by telephone at 1-888-693-8683 or by mail using the BLUE universal proxy card and postage-paid envelope sent to you.

If you vote by internet or telephone, you will be required to provide the unique control number printed on your BLUE universal proxy card.

Additional Information

Sarissa Capital Management LP (“Sarissa Capital”), together with other participants, filed a definitive proxy statement and an accompanying BLUE universal proxy card with the SEC on June 2, 2023, in connection with the solicitation of shareholders of the Company for the 2023 annual general meeting of shareholders (the “Annual Meeting”). Shareholders are advised to read the definitive proxy statement and other documents related to the Annual Meeting as they contain important information.

The definitive proxy statement and other relevant documents are available at no charge on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. The definitive proxy statement and other relevant documents filed by Sarissa Capital are also available at no charge at www.upgradealkermes.com or by directing a request to Sarissa Capital’s proxy solicitor, D.F. King & Co., Inc., 48 Wall Street, New York, New York 10005 (Shareholders can call toll-free: (866) 207-3648).


© Business Wire 2023
All news about ALKERMES PLC
07:59aSarissa Issues Presentation Highlighting the Need for Shareholder Representation on the..
BU
06/13Sarissa's Denner quits Biogen board as firm seeks seats at Alkermes
RE
06/13Alkermes plc Sends an E-mail to the Shareholder
CI
06/13Sarissa Capital Solicits Proxies from the Shareholders
CI
06/13Sarissa's Denner quits Biogen board as firm seeks seats at Alkermes
RE
06/13Sarissa Urges Shareholders to Vote for Sarissa Nominees to Provide Much Needed Oversigh..
BU
06/13Alkermes Issues Letter to Shareholders Highlighting Skills and Experience of Refreshed ..
PR
06/12Sarissa Capital Management Issues a Presentation to Shareholder of Alkermes plc
CI
06/12Transcript : Alkermes plc Presents at Goldman Sachs 44th Annual Global Health..
CI
06/09Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Mostly Higher Friday Afternoon
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ALKERMES PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 401 M - -
Net income 2023 -6,30 M - -
Net cash 2023 811 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 77,1x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 5 276 M 5 276 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,19x
EV / Sales 2024 2,85x
Nbr of Employees 2 280
Free-Float 94,2%
Chart ALKERMES PLC
Duration : Period :
Alkermes plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALKERMES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 31,76 $
Average target price 36,22 $
Spread / Average Target 14,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Richard F. Pops President & Chief Executive Officer
Iain Michael Brown Vice President-Finance & Chief Accounting Officer
Craig C. Hopkinson Chief Medical Officer & EVP-Research & Development
Thomas Harvey Chief Information Officer & Senior VP-IT
Sondra Smyrnios Senior Vice President-Clinical Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALKERMES PLC21.55%5 276
MODERNA, INC.-29.82%48 051
LONZA GROUP AG25.58%47 097
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.3.82%39 470
SEAGEN INC.52.68%36 790
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-16.88%24 717
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer