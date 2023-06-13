Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Alkermes plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALKS   IE00B56GVS15

ALKERMES PLC

(ALKS)
  Report
02:43:09 2023-06-13 pm EDT
31.40 USD   +0.58%
01:52pSarissa's Denner quits Biogen board as firm seeks seats at Alkermes
RE
07:21aSarissa Urges Shareholders to Vote for Sarissa Nominees to Provide Much Needed Oversight and Accountability to Alkermes
BU
07:01aAlkermes Issues Letter to Shareholders Highlighting Skills and Experience of Refreshed Board of Directors
PR
Sarissa's Denner quits Biogen board as firm seeks seats at Alkermes

06/13/2023 | 01:52pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Alex Denner of Sarissa Capital at Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Activist investor Sarissa Capital may have cleared a stumbling block in its push for board seats at Alkermes when one of its candidates resigned from the board of a company that has a commercial relationship with the drugmaker.

The hedge fund's founder, Alex Denner, one of three Sarissa candidates running for seats on Alkermes' 11-member board, said this week that he will give up his board seat at biotech Biogen.

The move eliminates "any claim of conflict whatsoever," Sarissa wrote to Alkermes shareholders on Tuesday morning.

Alkermes licensed bipolar disorder treatment Lybalvi and the multiple sclerosis drug Vumerity to Biogen for commercialization, and some analysts worried it would be problematic for Denner to potentially sit on both companies' boards.

Sarissa owns 8.45% of Alkermes, which is valued at $5.2 billion. This is the third time the firm is mounting a challenge. In 2021, Sarissa and Alkermes reached an agreement to add a new director. Last year Sarissa dropped a board challenge, and this year it has nominated three candidates.

The hedge fund is criticizing the performance of Alkermes' stock, which has lost 38% over the last five years. But it has gained 49% since a value enhancement plan establishing profitability targets was announced in late 2020, and is up 21% since January.

Alkermes is urging shareholders to stick with its current directors and not elect any Sarissa candidate. The company said Denner, who earned advanced degrees in mechanical engineering, does not bring relevant skills to the board, and that it already has an investor representative on its board after settling with hedge fund Elliott Management in 2020.

Shareholders will vote on directors on June 29 in what is one of the year's five biggest boardroom challenges.

(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

By Svea Herbst-Bayliss


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALKERMES PLC 0.51% 31.39 Delayed Quote.19.48%
BIOGEN INC. -3.10% 303.645 Delayed Quote.13.18%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 424 M - -
Net income 2023 27,1 M - -
Net cash 2023 811 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 52,5x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 5 186 M 5 186 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,07x
EV / Sales 2024 2,78x
Nbr of Employees 2 280
Free-Float 94,2%
Managers and Directors
Richard F. Pops President & Chief Executive Officer
Iain Michael Brown Vice President-Finance & Chief Accounting Officer
Craig C. Hopkinson Chief Medical Officer & EVP-Research & Development
Thomas Harvey Chief Information Officer & Senior VP-IT
Sondra Smyrnios Senior Vice President-Clinical Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALKERMES PLC19.48%5 186
MODERNA, INC.-31.23%47 087
LONZA GROUP AG23.99%45 904
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.3.42%39 318
SEAGEN INC.53.41%36 966
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-19.70%24 045
