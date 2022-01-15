All American Gold : Q2 2021 01/15/2022 | 02:25pm EST Send by mail :

Disclosure Statement Pursuant to the Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines ALL AMERICAN GOLD CORP. 1620 Central Avenue, Suite 202 Cheyenne, Wyoming 82001 (888_ 755-9766 www.allamericangoldcorp.com info@allamericangoldcorp.com SIC CODE 5063 Quarterly Report For the Period Ending: November 30, 2021 (the "Reporting Period") As of November 30, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 1,299,909,932 As of August 31, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 1,106,909,932 As of May 31, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 1,106,409,932 As of May 31, 2020, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 1,469,409,932 Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934): Yes: ☒ No: ☐ Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period: Yes: ☐ No: ☒ Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control1 of the company has occurred over this reporting period: Yes: ☐ No: ☒ 1 "Change in Control" shall mean any events resulting in: Any "person" (as such term is used in Sections 13(d) and 14(d) of the Exchange Act) becoming the "beneficial owner" (as defined in Rule 13d-3 of the Exchange Act), directly or indirectly, of securities of the Company representing fifty percent (50%) or more of the total voting power represented by the

Company's then outstanding voting securities; The consummation of the sale or disposition by the Company of all or substantially all of the Company's assets; A change in the composition of the Board occurring within a two (2)-year period, as a result of which fewer than a majority of the directors are directors immediately prior to such change; or The consummation of a merger or consolidation of the Company with any other corporation, other than a merger or consolidation which would result in the voting securities of the Company outstanding immediately prior thereto continuing to represent (either by remaining outstanding or by being converted into voting securities of the surviving entity or its parent) at least fifty percent (50%) of the total voting power represented by the voting securities of the Company or such surviving entity or its parent outstanding immediately after such merger or consolidation. OTC Markets Group Inc. Page 1 of 15 OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v2.1 December 2019) Name of the issuer and its predecessors (if any) In answering this item, please also provide any names used by predecessor entities and the dates of the name changes. The Company was originally incorporated under the laws of the state of Wyoming as Osprey Ventures, Inc., on May 17, 2006. The Company changed its name to All American Gold Corp., on October 15, 2010, and has not changed its name since then. Date and state (or jurisdiction) of incorporation (also describe any changes to incorporation since inception, if applicable) Please also include the issuer's current standing in its state of incorporation (e.g. active, default, inactive): All American Gold Corp., was originally incorporated as Osprey Ventures, Inc., in the State of Wyoming on May 17, 2006, and remains in good standing with the state of Wyoming at this time. Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the issuer or its predecessors: N/A List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months: None The address(es) of the issuer's principal executive office: 412 North Main Street, Suite 100 Buffalo, Wyoming 82834 The address(es) of the issuer's principal place of business: Check box if principal executive office and principal place of business are the same address: ☒ Has the issuer or any of its predecessors been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any similar proceeding in the past five years? Yes: ☐ No: ☒ If this issuer or any of its predecessors have been the subject of such proceedings, please provide additional details in the space below: N/A OTC Markets Group Inc. Page 2 of 15 OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v2.1 December 2019) 2) Security Information Trading symbol: AAGC Exact title and class of securities outstanding: Common CUSIP: 01643V102 Par or stated value: $0.001 Total shares authorized: 1,500,000,000 as of November 30, 2021 Total shares outstanding: 1,299,909,932 as of November 30, 2021 Number of shares in the Public Float2: 960,140,161 as of November 30, 2021 Total number of shareholders of record: 19 as of November 30, 2021 All additional class(es) of publicly traded securities (if any): Trading symbol: AAGC Exact title and class of securities outstanding: Preferred Class A CUSIP: Par or stated value: $0.001 Total shares authorized: 5,000,000 as of November 30, 2021 Total shares outstanding: 1,000,000 as of: November 30, 2021 Trading symbol: AAGC Exact title and class of securities outstanding: Preferred Class B CUSIP: Par or stated value: $0.001 Total shares authorized: 5,000,000 as of November 30, 2021 0 as of November 30, 2021 Transfer Agent Name: Madison Stock Transfer, Inc. Phone: (718) 627-4453 Email: info@madisonstocktransfer.com Address: 2500 Coney Island Avenue Brooklyn, NY 11223 Is the Transfer Agent registered under the Exchange Act?3 Yes: ☒ No: ☐ Issuance History The goal of this section is to provide disclosure with respect to each event that resulted in any direct changes to the total shares outstanding of any class of the issuer's securities in the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent interim period. Disclosure under this item shall include, in chronological order, all offerings and issuances of securities, including debt convertible into equity securities, whether private or public, and all shares, or any other securities or options to acquire such securities, issued for services. Using the tabular format below, please describe these events. "Public Float" shall mean the total number of unrestricted shares not held directly or indirectly by an officer, director, any person who is the beneficial owner of more than 10 percent of the total shares outstanding (a "control person"), or any affiliates thereof, or any immediate family members of officers, directors and control persons. To be included in the Pink Current Information tier, the transfer agent must be registered under the Exchange Act. OTC Markets Group Inc. Page 3 of 15 OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v2.1 December 2019) A. Changes to the Number of Outstanding Shares Check this box to indicate there were no changes to the number of outstanding shares within the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent periods: ☐ Shares Outstanding as of Second Most Recent Fiscal Year End: *Right-click the rows below and select "Insert" to add rows as needed. Opening Balance Date June 1, 2019 Common: 1469,409,932 Preferred A: 1,000,000 Preferred B: 0 Date of Transaction Number of Class of Value of Were the Individual/ Entity Reason for share Restricted or Exemption Transaction type (e.g. new Shares Securities shares shares Shares were issuance (e.g. for Unrestricted or issuance, Issued (or issued issued at issued to cash or debt as of this Registration cancellation, cancelled) ($/per a discount (entities must conversion) -OR- filing. Type. shares share) at to market have individual Nature of returned to Issuance price at with voting / Services treasury) the time investment Provided of control issuance? disclosed). (Yes/No) 4/23/21 cancellation 450,000,000 common Bill Schaefer 5/5/21 new 87,500,000 common $.001 no Sona Bakajin debt conversion restricted 144 issuance 11/27/21 New 193,000,000 Common $.001 No Matt Myers Acquisition Unrestricted issuance Shares Outstanding on Date of This Report: November 30, 2021 Ending Balance: Common: 1,299,909,932 Preferred: 1,000,000 Example: A company with a fiscal year end of December 31st, in addressing this item for its quarter ended September 30, 2019, would include any events that resulted in changes to any class of its outstanding shares from the period beginning on January 1, 2017 through September 30, 2019 pursuant to the tabular format above. Use the space below to provide any additional details, including footnotes to the table above: B. Debt Securities, Including Promissory and Convertible Notes Use the chart and additional space below to list and describe all outstanding promissory notes, convertible notes, convertible debentures, or any other debt instruments that may be converted into a class of the issuer's equity securities. Check this box if there are no outstanding promissory, convertible notes or debt arrangements: ☒ Date of Outstanding Principal Interest Maturity Conversion Terms (e.g. Name of Noteholder Reason for Note Balance ($) Amount Accrued Date pricing mechanism for (entities must have Issuance (e.g. Issuance at ($) determining conversion of individual with voting Loan, Services, Issuance instrument to shares) / investment control etc.) ($) disclosed). OTC Markets Group Inc. Page 4 of 15 OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v2.1 December 2019) Use the space below to provide any additional details, including footnotes to the table above: Financial Statements A. The following financial statements were prepared in accordance with: ☒ U.S. GAAP ☐ IFRS The financial statements for this reporting period were prepared by (name of individual) 4 : Name: Raymond Puglisi Title: CEO Relationship to Issuer: Officer Provide the financial statements described below for the most recent fiscal year or quarter. For the initial disclosure statement (qualifying for Pink Current Information for the first time) please provide reports for the two previous fiscal years and any subsequent interim periods. Balance sheet; Statement of income; Statement of cash flows; Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity Financial notes; and Audit letter, if audited You may either (i) attach/append the financial statements to this disclosure statement or (ii) file the financial statements through OTCIQ as a separate report using the appropriate report name for the applicable period end. ("Annual Report," "Quarterly Report" or "Interim Report"). If you choose to publish the financial statements in a separate report as described above, you must state in the accompanying disclosure statement that such financial statements are incorporated by reference. You may reference the document(s) containing the required financial statements by indicating the document name, period end date, and the date that it was posted to OTCIQ in the field below. Financial Statements must be compiled in one document. See pages 11-16 Financial statement information is considered current until the due date for the subsequent report (as set forth in the qualifications section above). To remain qualified for Current Information, a company must post its Annual Report within 90 days from its fiscal year-end date and Quarterly Reports within 45 days of each fiscal quarter-end date. 4 The financial statements requested pursuant to this item must be prepared in accordance with US GAAP or IFRS by persons with sufficient financial skills. OTC Markets Group Inc. 