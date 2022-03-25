All Cosmos Bio Tech : ACBT REPORTS 2021FY Consolidated Financial Results to the Board

Statement

1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of directors:2022/03/25 2.Date of approval by the audit committee:2022/03/25 3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial information of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX): 2021/01/01~2021/12/31 4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):2,197,323 5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):594,365 6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):273,241 7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):321,585 8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):236,654 9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):198,128 10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (NTD):3.09 11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):2,969,911 12.Total liabilities end of the period (thousand NTD):591,278 13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the period (thousand NTD):1,990,366 14.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.