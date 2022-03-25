All Cosmos Bio Tech : ACBT REPORTS 2021FY Consolidated Financial Results to the Board
03/25/2022 | 03:36am EDT
Provided by: All Cosmos Bio-Tech Holding Corporation
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/03/25
Time of announcement
15:24:54
Subject
ACBT REPORTS 2021FY Consolidated Financial
Results to the Board
Date of events
2022/03/25
To which item it meets
paragraph 31
Statement
1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of
directors:2022/03/25
2.Date of approval by the audit committee:2022/03/25
3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial
information of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX):
2021/01/01~2021/12/31
4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):2,197,323
5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (thousand NTD):594,365
6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):273,241
7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):321,585
8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):236,654
9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent
accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):198,128
10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (NTD):3.09
11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):2,969,911
12.Total liabilities end of the period
(thousand NTD):591,278
13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the
period (thousand NTD):1,990,366
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
