All Cosmos Bio Tech : Announce the change of institutional director for subsidiary company SSHF
04/11/2022 | 06:32am EDT
Provided by: All Cosmos Bio-Tech Holding Corporation
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/04/11
Time of announcement
18:18:46
Subject
Announce the change of institutional director for
subsidiary company SSHF
Date of events
2022/04/11
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/04/11
2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional director,
institutional supervisor, independent director, natural-person director or
natural-person supervisor):Institutional director
3.Title and name of the previous position holder:
MOHD HATTAH JAAFAR/Sabah Softwoods Hybrid Fertililiser Sdn.Bhd.director
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
MOHD HATTAH JAAFAR/Sabah Softwoods Hybrid Fertililiser Sdn.Bhd.director
5.Title and name of the new position holder:None
6.Resume of the new position holder:Not Applicable
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):resignation
8.Reason for the change:Retired
9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected:N/A
10.Original term (from __________ to __________):N/A(Malaysia adopts
appointment system)
11.Effective date of the new appointment:N/A
12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term:1/7
13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term:N/A
14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term:N/A
15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter "Yes" or
"No"):No
16.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
