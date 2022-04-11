Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. All Cosmos Bio-Tech Holding Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4148   KYG0232P1072

ALL COSMOS BIO-TECH HOLDING CORPORATION

(4148)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  04-07
75.30 TWD   +9.93%
03/28All Cosmos Bio-Tech Holding Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
03/25ALL COSMOS BIO TECH : Announcement of the Company reach the endorsements and guarantees, Article 25, Paragraphs 2 and 4 of the first paragraph
PU
03/25ALL COSMOS BIO TECH : The board of directors made resolution to distribute dividends
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

All Cosmos Bio Tech : Announce the change of institutional director for subsidiary company SSHF

04/11/2022 | 06:32am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: All Cosmos Bio-Tech Holding Corporation
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/04/11 Time of announcement 18:18:46
Subject 
 Announce the change of institutional director for
subsidiary company SSHF
Date of events 2022/04/11 To which item it meets paragraph 6
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/04/11
2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional director,
institutional supervisor, independent director, natural-person director or
natural-person supervisor):Institutional director
3.Title and name of the previous position holder:
MOHD HATTAH JAAFAR/Sabah Softwoods Hybrid Fertililiser Sdn.Bhd.director
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
MOHD HATTAH JAAFAR/Sabah Softwoods Hybrid Fertililiser Sdn.Bhd.director
5.Title and name of the new position holder:None
6.Resume of the new position holder:Not Applicable
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):resignation
8.Reason for the change:Retired
9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected:N/A
10.Original term (from __________ to __________):N/A(Malaysia adopts
appointment system)
11.Effective date of the new appointment:N/A
12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term:1/7
13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term:N/A
14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term:N/A
15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter "Yes" or
"No"):No
16.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

All Cosmos Bio-Tech Holding Corporation published this content on 11 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2022 10:30:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
