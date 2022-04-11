All Cosmos Bio Tech : Announce to add one new director for subsidiary company PT All Cosmos Indonesia

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/04/11 2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional director, institutional supervisor, independent director, natural-person director or natural-person supervisor):natural-person director 3.Title and name of the previous position holder:None 4.Resume of the previous position holder:None 5.Title and name of the new position holder:Mohd Sukri Bin Ismail 6.Resume of the new position holder: Kulim Berhad/Estate Manager YPJ Plantation Sdn Bhd/Executive Director PT Agritasari Prima/President Director 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):new appointment 8.Reason for the change:To add one more board seat 9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected:0 10.Original term (from __________ to __________):Not Applicable 11.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/04/11 12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term:1/2 13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term:N/A 14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term:N/A 15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter "Yes" or "No"):Yes 16.Any other matters that need to be specified:None