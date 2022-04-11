All Cosmos Bio Tech : Announce to add one new director for subsidiary company PT All Cosmos Indonesia
04/11/2022 | 06:42am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: All Cosmos Bio-Tech Holding Corporation
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/04/11
Time of announcement
18:30:09
Subject
Announce to add one new director for
subsidiary company PT All Cosmos Indonesia
Date of events
2022/04/11
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/04/11
2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional director,
institutional supervisor, independent director, natural-person director or
natural-person supervisor):natural-person director
3.Title and name of the previous position holder:None
4.Resume of the previous position holder:None
5.Title and name of the new position holder:Mohd Sukri Bin Ismail
6.Resume of the new position holder:
Kulim Berhad/Estate Manager
YPJ Plantation Sdn Bhd/Executive Director
PT Agritasari Prima/President Director
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):new appointment
8.Reason for the change:To add one more board seat
9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected:0
10.Original term (from __________ to __________):Not Applicable
11.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/04/11
12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term:1/2
13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term:N/A
14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term:N/A
15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter "Yes" or
"No"):Yes
16.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
All Cosmos Bio-Tech Holding Corporation published this content on 11 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2022 10:40:03 UTC.