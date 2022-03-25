All Cosmos Bio Tech : Announcemenet for the resolution of the company's board of directors to hold Year 2022 Shareholders Meeting
03/25/2022 | 03:36am EDT
Provided by: All Cosmos Bio-Tech Holding Corporation
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/03/25
Time of announcement
15:28:30
Subject
Announcemenet for the resolution of the
company's board of directors to hold Year 2022
Shareholders Meeting
Date of events
2022/03/25
To which item it meets
paragraph 17
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors' resolution:2022/03/25
2.Shareholders meeting date:2022/06/22
3.Shareholders meeting location:15F.,No.99, Fuxing N
Rd.,Taipei City, Taiwan, R.O.C (PCBC meeting room)
4.Shareholders meeting will be held by means of (physical shareholders
meeting/ visual communication assisted shareholders meeting /
visual communication shareholders meeting):
physical shareholders meeting
5.Cause for convening the meeting (1)Reported matters:
1.1 Year 2021 Business Report
1.2 Audit Committees's Review Report on Year 2021
Financial Statements
1.3 Report on the Distribution of Employees'
Compensation and Directors' Remuneration for Year
2021
1.4 Year 2021 Earnings Distribution Proposal
1.5 Report on amendments to Corporate Governance
Best Practice Principles
6.Cause for convening the meeting (2)Acknowledged matters:
2.1 To adopt Year 2021 Business Report and Audit
Committee's Review Report on Year 2021 Financial
Statements
2.2 To adopt Year 2021 Earnings Distribution Proposal
7.Cause for convening the meeting (3)Matters for Discussion:
3.1 Amendments to the Company's Articles of Incorporation
3.2 Amendments to Procedures for Acquisition or Disposal of Assets
8.Cause for convening the meeting (4)Election matters:
4.1Re-election of directors (including independent
directors) of the company.
9.Cause for convening the meeting (5)Other Proposals:
5.1The case of lifting the non-compete restriction
of directors of the company.
10.Cause for convening the meeting (6)Extemporary Motions:None.
11.Book closure starting date:2022/04/24
12.Book closure ending date:2022/06/22
13.Any other matters that need to be specified:
According to Article 172-1 of the Company Law, the
acceptance period and location for accepting proposals from
shareholders with 1% share holding are as follows:
1.Acceptance period: April 18, 2022 to April 28, 2022
2.Acceptance location: All Cosmos Bio-Tech Holding
Corporation, Taiwan Branch office. 7F-4., No. 181,
Fuxing N. Rd., Taipei City, Taiwan, R.O.C
All Cosmos Bio-Tech Holding Corporation published this content on 25 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2022 07:35:03 UTC.