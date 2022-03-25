All Cosmos Bio Tech : Announcemenet for the resolution of the company's board of directors to hold Year 2022 Shareholders Meeting

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors' resolution:2022/03/25 2.Shareholders meeting date:2022/06/22 3.Shareholders meeting location:15F.,No.99, Fuxing N Rd.,Taipei City, Taiwan, R.O.C (PCBC meeting room) 4.Shareholders meeting will be held by means of (physical shareholders meeting/ visual communication assisted shareholders meeting / visual communication shareholders meeting): physical shareholders meeting 5.Cause for convening the meeting (1)Reported matters: 1.1 Year 2021 Business Report 1.2 Audit Committees's Review Report on Year 2021 Financial Statements 1.3 Report on the Distribution of Employees' Compensation and Directors' Remuneration for Year 2021 1.4 Year 2021 Earnings Distribution Proposal 1.5 Report on amendments to Corporate Governance Best Practice Principles 6.Cause for convening the meeting (2)Acknowledged matters: 2.1 To adopt Year 2021 Business Report and Audit Committee's Review Report on Year 2021 Financial Statements 2.2 To adopt Year 2021 Earnings Distribution Proposal 7.Cause for convening the meeting (3)Matters for Discussion: 3.1 Amendments to the Company's Articles of Incorporation 3.2 Amendments to Procedures for Acquisition or Disposal of Assets 8.Cause for convening the meeting (4)Election matters: 4.1Re-election of directors (including independent directors) of the company. 9.Cause for convening the meeting (5)Other Proposals: 5.1The case of lifting the non-compete restriction of directors of the company. 10.Cause for convening the meeting (6)Extemporary Motions:None. 11.Book closure starting date:2022/04/24 12.Book closure ending date:2022/06/22 13.Any other matters that need to be specified: According to Article 172-1 of the Company Law, the acceptance period and location for accepting proposals from shareholders with 1% share holding are as follows: 1.Acceptance period: April 18, 2022 to April 28, 2022 2.Acceptance location: All Cosmos Bio-Tech Holding Corporation, Taiwan Branch office. 7F-4., No. 181, Fuxing N. Rd., Taipei City, Taiwan, R.O.C