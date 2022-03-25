Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. All Cosmos Bio-Tech Holding Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4148   KYG0232P1072

ALL COSMOS BIO-TECH HOLDING CORPORATION

(4148)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

All Cosmos Bio Tech : Announcemenet for the resolution of the company's board of directors to hold Year 2022 Shareholders Meeting

03/25/2022 | 03:36am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: All Cosmos Bio-Tech Holding Corporation
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/03/25 Time of announcement 15:28:30
Subject 
 Announcemenet for the resolution of the
company's board of directors to hold Year 2022
Shareholders Meeting
Date of events 2022/03/25 To which item it meets paragraph 17
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors' resolution:2022/03/25
2.Shareholders meeting date:2022/06/22
3.Shareholders meeting location:15F.,No.99, Fuxing N
Rd.,Taipei City, Taiwan, R.O.C (PCBC meeting room)
4.Shareholders meeting will be held by means of (physical shareholders
 meeting/ visual communication assisted shareholders meeting /
visual communication shareholders meeting):
physical shareholders meeting
5.Cause for convening the meeting (1)Reported matters:
1.1 Year 2021 Business Report
1.2 Audit Committees's Review Report on Year 2021
Financial Statements
1.3 Report on the Distribution of Employees'
Compensation and Directors' Remuneration for Year
2021
1.4 Year 2021 Earnings Distribution Proposal
1.5 Report on amendments to Corporate Governance
Best Practice Principles
6.Cause for convening the meeting (2)Acknowledged matters:
2.1 To adopt Year 2021 Business Report and Audit
Committee's Review Report on Year 2021 Financial
Statements
2.2 To adopt Year 2021 Earnings Distribution Proposal
7.Cause for convening the meeting (3)Matters for Discussion:
3.1 Amendments to the Company's Articles of Incorporation
3.2 Amendments to Procedures for Acquisition or Disposal of Assets
8.Cause for convening the meeting (4)Election matters:
4.1Re-election of directors (including independent
 directors) of the company.
9.Cause for convening the meeting (5)Other Proposals:
5.1The case of lifting the non-compete restriction
of directors of the company.
10.Cause for convening the meeting (6)Extemporary Motions:None.
11.Book closure starting date:2022/04/24
12.Book closure ending date:2022/06/22
13.Any other matters that need to be specified:
According to Article 172-1 of the Company Law, the
acceptance period and location for accepting proposals from
shareholders with 1% share holding are as follows:
1.Acceptance period: April 18, 2022 to April 28, 2022
2.Acceptance location: All Cosmos Bio-Tech Holding
Corporation, Taiwan Branch office. 7F-4., No. 181,
Fuxing N. Rd., Taipei City, Taiwan, R.O.C

Disclaimer

All Cosmos Bio-Tech Holding Corporation published this content on 25 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2022 07:35:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ALL COSMOS BIO-TECH HOLDING CORPORATION
03:36aALL COSMOS BIO TECH : The board of directors made resolution to distribute dividends
PU
03:36aALL COSMOS BIO TECH : Announcemenet for the resolution of the company's board of directors..
PU
03:36aALL COSMOS BIO TECH : ACBT REPORTS 2021FY Consolidated Financial Results to the Board
PU
03/03ALL COSMOS BIO TECH : The company's marketable securities reached the standard of publishi..
PU
02/23ALL COSMOS BIO TECH : Clarify media coverage
PU
2021All Cosmos Bio-Tech Holding Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter ..
CI
2021All Cosmos Bio-Tech Holding Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter..
CI
2021All Cosmos Bio-Tech Holding Corporation Approves Cash Dividend for 2020
CI
2021All Cosmos Bio-Tech Holding Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter ..
CI
2021All Cosmos Bio-Tech Holding Corporation Announces Cash Dividend, Payable on July 30, 20..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 200 M 76,7 M 76,7 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 399 M 153 M 153 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,00x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,64x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 31,0%
Chart ALL COSMOS BIO-TECH HOLDING CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
All Cosmos Bio-Tech Holding Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 68,70 TWD
Average target price 68,00 TWD
Spread / Average Target -1,02%
Managers and Directors
Shih Hao Peng Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & GM
Janice Cheow Chief Financial Officer
Roslan Bin Arshad Manager-Sales & Technical
Wan Azha Bin Wan Mustapha Manager-Research & Development
Joseph Ling General Manager-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALL COSMOS BIO-TECH HOLDING CORPORATION71.32%153
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.66.25%23 948
ICL GROUP LTD27.29%15 234
UPL LIMITED6.91%8 006
PJSC PHOSAGRO-14.46%8 003
YUNNAN YUNTIANHUA CO., LTD.27.32%7 202