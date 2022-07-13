All Cosmos Bio Tech : Announcement of the resolution of the board of directors of thecompany to increase capital of PT All Cosmos Biotek

|
Statement
|
1.Name and nature of the underlying assets (if preferred shares, the terms
and conditions of issuance shall also be indicated, e.g., dividend yield,
etc.): PT ALL COSMOS BIOTEK (hereinafter referred as PTACB)
2.Date of occurrence of the event: 2022/07/13
3.Amount, unit price, and total monetary amount of the transaction: The
company increased its subsidiary-PTACB paid up capital by USD5,600,000
4.Trading counterparty and its relationship with the Company (if the trading
counterparty is a natural person and furthermore is not a related party of
the Company, the name of the trading counterparty is not required to be
disclosed): PTACB is an 83.47% subsidiary directly held by the Company
5.Where the trading counterparty is a related party, announcement shall also
be made of the reason for choosing the related party as trading counterparty
and the identity of the previous owner, its relationship with the Company
and the trading counterparty, and the previous date and monetary amount of
transfer: Not Applicable
6.Where an owner of the underlying assets within the past five years has
been a related party of the Company, the announcement shall also include the
date and price of acquisition and disposal by the related party, and its
relationship with the Company at the time of the transaction: Not
Applicable
7.Matters related to the current disposal of creditors' rights (including
types of collaterals of the disposed creditor's rights; if creditor's
rights over a related party, announcement shall be made of the name of the
related party and the book amount of the creditor's rights, currently being
disposed of, over such related party): Not Applicable
8.Profit or loss from the disposal (not applicable in cases of acquisition
of securities) (those with deferral should provide a table explaining
recognition): Not Applicable
9.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period and monetary
amount), restrictive covenants in the contract, and other important terms
and conditions: Depending on the capital needs of the subsidiary, the
remittance will be made in stages
10.The manner of deciding on this transaction (such as invitation to tender,
price comparison, or price negotiation), the reference basis for the
decision on price, and the decision-making unit: Decision-making unit :
the board of directors
11.Net worth per share of the Company's underlying securities acquired or
disposed of: Not Applicable
12.Cumulative no.of shares held (including the current transaction), their
monetary amount, shareholding percentage, and status of any restriction of
rights (e.g., pledges), as of the present moment: Amount of PTACB held
by the Company: IDR113,544,000,000; 95% shareholding
13.Current ratio of securities investment (including the current trade, as
listed in article 3 of Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of
Assets by Public Companies) to the total assets and equity attributable to
owners of the parent as shown in the most recent financial statement and
working capital as shown in the most recent financial statement as of the
present:Securities investment to the total assets as shown in the most
recent financial statement: 10.49%
Securities investment to the equity attributable to owners of the parent
as shown in the most recent financial statement:11.23%
Working Capital in the parent company's most recent individual financial
statement: NTD1,812,997(in thousand)
14.Broker and broker's fee: Not Applicable
15.Concrete purpose or use of the acquisition or disposal:Not Applicable
16.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction: Not
Applicable
17.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is
a related party: Yes
18.Date of the board of directors resolution: 2022/07/13
19.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by
the Audit Committee: NA
20.Whether the CPA issued an unreasonable opinion regarding the current
transaction: Not Applicable
21.Name of the CPA firm: Not Applicable
22.Name of the CPA: Not Applicable
23.Practice certificate number of the CPA: Not Applicable
24.Whether the transaction involved in change of business model: Not
Applicable
25.Details on change of business model: Not Applicable
26.Details on transactions with the counterparty for the past year and the
expected coming year: Not Applicable
27.Source of funds: Private Capital
28.Any other matters that need to be specified: 1. USD/NTD rate:30.40;
USD/IDR rate: 15,225.67
2. After the resolution of the board of directors on July 13, the
follow-up investment plan was authorized to be handled by the chairman
in accordance with the law.