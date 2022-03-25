Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. All Cosmos Bio-Tech Holding Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4148   KYG0232P1072

ALL COSMOS BIO-TECH HOLDING CORPORATION

(4148)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

All Cosmos Bio Tech : The board of directors made resolution to distribute dividends

03/25/2022 | 03:36am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: All Cosmos Bio-Tech Holding Corporation
SEQ_NO 3 Date of announcement 2022/03/25 Time of announcement 15:30:51
Subject 
 The board of directors made resolution to
distribute dividends
Date of events 2022/03/25 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution :2022/03/25
2.Year or quarter which dividends belong to:2021 FY
3.Period which dividends belong to:2021/01/01~2021/12/31
4.Appropriations of earnings in cash dividends to shareholders
(NT$ per share):1.50
5.Cash distributed from legal reserve and capital surplus to shareholders
(NT$ per share):0
6.Total amount of cash distributed to shareholders (NT$):96,051,002
7.Appropriations of earnings in stock dividends to shareholders
(NT$ per share):0
8.Stock distributed from legal reserve and capital surplus to shareholders
(NT$ per share):0
9.Total amount of stock distributed to shareholders (shares):0
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
11.Per value of common stock:NT$10

Disclaimer

All Cosmos Bio-Tech Holding Corporation published this content on 25 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2022 07:35:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ALL COSMOS BIO-TECH HOLDING CORPORATION
03:36aALL COSMOS BIO TECH : The board of directors made resolution to distribute dividends
PU
03:36aALL COSMOS BIO TECH : Announcemenet for the resolution of the company's board of directors..
PU
03:36aALL COSMOS BIO TECH : ACBT REPORTS 2021FY Consolidated Financial Results to the Board
PU
03/03ALL COSMOS BIO TECH : The company's marketable securities reached the standard of publishi..
PU
02/23ALL COSMOS BIO TECH : Clarify media coverage
PU
2021All Cosmos Bio-Tech Holding Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter ..
CI
2021All Cosmos Bio-Tech Holding Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter..
CI
2021All Cosmos Bio-Tech Holding Corporation Approves Cash Dividend for 2020
CI
2021All Cosmos Bio-Tech Holding Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter ..
CI
2021All Cosmos Bio-Tech Holding Corporation Announces Cash Dividend, Payable on July 30, 20..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 200 M 76,7 M 76,7 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 399 M 153 M 153 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,00x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,64x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 31,0%
Chart ALL COSMOS BIO-TECH HOLDING CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
All Cosmos Bio-Tech Holding Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 68,70 TWD
Average target price 68,00 TWD
Spread / Average Target -1,02%
Managers and Directors
Shih Hao Peng Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & GM
Janice Cheow Chief Financial Officer
Roslan Bin Arshad Manager-Sales & Technical
Wan Azha Bin Wan Mustapha Manager-Research & Development
Joseph Ling General Manager-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALL COSMOS BIO-TECH HOLDING CORPORATION71.32%153
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.66.25%23 948
ICL GROUP LTD27.29%15 234
UPL LIMITED6.91%8 006
PJSC PHOSAGRO-14.46%8 003
YUNNAN YUNTIANHUA CO., LTD.27.32%7 202