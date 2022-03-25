All Cosmos Bio Tech : The board of directors made resolution to distribute dividends
03/25/2022 | 03:36am EDT
Provided by: All Cosmos Bio-Tech Holding Corporation
SEQ_NO
3
Date of announcement
2022/03/25
Time of announcement
15:30:51
Subject
The board of directors made resolution to
distribute dividends
Date of events
2022/03/25
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution :2022/03/25
2.Year or quarter which dividends belong to:2021 FY
3.Period which dividends belong to:2021/01/01~2021/12/31
4.Appropriations of earnings in cash dividends to shareholders
(NT$ per share):1.50
5.Cash distributed from legal reserve and capital surplus to shareholders
(NT$ per share):0
6.Total amount of cash distributed to shareholders (NT$):96,051,002
7.Appropriations of earnings in stock dividends to shareholders
(NT$ per share):0
8.Stock distributed from legal reserve and capital surplus to shareholders
(NT$ per share):0
9.Total amount of stock distributed to shareholders (shares):0
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
11.Per value of common stock:NT$10
All Cosmos Bio-Tech Holding Corporation published this content on 25 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2022 07:35:03 UTC.