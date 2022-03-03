All Cosmos Bio Tech : The company's marketable securities reached the standard of publishing trading information, finance and business information is therefore announced

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/03 2.Cause of occurrence:Follow the notification from Taiwan stock exchange corporation 3.Financial and business information: 1. IFRS consolidated information Period (Month) (Quarter) (Cumulation) ＝＝＝＝ ＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝ ＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝ ＝＝＝＝＝＝＝ Latest YoY Latest YoY 2020 Q4 to Accounts Month % 2021Q3 % 2021 Q3 2022/1 (Self -closing) (Reviewed) (Reviewed) ＝＝＝＝ ＝＝＝＝ ＝＝＝＝＝ ＝＝＝＝＝ ＝＝＝＝＝ ＝＝＝＝＝＝＝ Revenue 120 4.01% 549 15.44% 2,080 (million) Income 13 -7.14% 83 33.02% 253 before tax (million) Net income 7 -22.22% 49 41.56% 153 (million) EPS 0.11 -21.43% 0.76 41.56% 2.40 2. Announced 2022/1 financial information is self-closing result. 4.Any matters regarding to "Taiwan stock exchange corporation procedure for verification and disclosure of material information of companies with listed securities" article 4 that need to be specified:None 5.Any matters regarding to "Taiwan stock exchange corporation procedure for verification and disclosure of material information of companies with listed securities" article 11 that need to be specified:None 6.Please inquiry the items of financial Information on the website of MOPS, and the paths as follow: (1)Current sales revenue/income(loss): Summaries>Financial Information applicable after adopting IFRSs (2)Historic sales revenue per month: Operating Statements>Monthly Sales Revenue> Statement of Sales Revenue(after adopting IFRSs) (3)Historic income or loss(audited/reviewed by the CPA): Financial Statements> FINANCIAL STATEMENT after adopting IFRSs>Balance Sheet/Income Statement (4)Historic income or loss (self-assessed): Operating Statements>Self-assessed income or loss: 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None