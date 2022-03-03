All Cosmos Bio Tech : The company's marketable securities reached the standard of publishing trading information, finance and business information is therefore announced
03/03/2022 | 03:20am EST
Provided by: All Cosmos Bio-Tech Holding Corporation
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/03/03
Time of announcement
16:11:35
Subject
The company's marketable securities reached the
standard of publishing trading information, finance and
business information is therefore announced
Date of events
2022/03/03
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/03
2.Cause of occurrence:Follow the notification from
Taiwan stock exchange corporation
3.Financial and business information:
1. IFRS consolidated information
Period (Month) (Quarter) (Cumulation)
＝＝＝＝ ＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝ ＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝ ＝＝＝＝＝＝＝
Latest YoY Latest YoY 2020 Q4 to
Accounts Month % 2021Q3 % 2021 Q3
2022/1
(Self
-closing) (Reviewed) (Reviewed)
＝＝＝＝ ＝＝＝＝ ＝＝＝＝＝ ＝＝＝＝＝ ＝＝＝＝＝ ＝＝＝＝＝＝＝
Revenue 120 4.01% 549 15.44% 2,080
(million)
Income 13 -7.14% 83 33.02% 253
before tax
(million)
Net income 7 -22.22% 49 41.56% 153
(million)
EPS 0.11 -21.43% 0.76 41.56% 2.40
2. Announced 2022/1 financial information is self-closing result.
4.Any matters regarding to "Taiwan stock exchange corporation procedure for
verification and disclosure of material information of companies with
listed securities" article 4 that need to be specified:None
5.Any matters regarding to "Taiwan stock exchange corporation procedure for
verification and disclosure of material information of companies with
listed securities" article 11 that need to be specified:None
6.Please inquiry the items of financial Information on the website of MOPS,
and the paths as follow:
(1)Current sales revenue/income(loss):
Summaries>Financial Information applicable after adopting IFRSs
(2)Historic sales revenue per month:
Operating Statements>Monthly Sales Revenue>
Statement of Sales Revenue(after adopting IFRSs)
(3)Historic income or loss(audited/reviewed by the CPA):
Financial Statements>
FINANCIAL STATEMENT after adopting IFRSs>Balance Sheet/Income Statement
(4)Historic income or loss (self-assessed):
Operating Statements>Self-assessed income or loss:
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
All Cosmos Bio-Tech Holding Corporation published this content on 03 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2022 08:19:03 UTC.