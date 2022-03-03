Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  All Cosmos Bio-Tech Holding Corporation
  News
  Summary
    4148   KYG0232P1072

ALL COSMOS BIO-TECH HOLDING CORPORATION

(4148)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

All Cosmos Bio Tech : The company's marketable securities reached the standard of publishing trading information, finance and business information is therefore announced

03/03/2022 | 03:20am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: All Cosmos Bio-Tech Holding Corporation
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/03/03 Time of announcement 16:11:35
Subject 
 The company's marketable securities reached the
standard of publishing trading information, finance and
business information is therefore announced
Date of events 2022/03/03 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/03
2.Cause of occurrence:Follow the notification from
Taiwan stock exchange corporation
3.Financial and business information:
1. IFRS consolidated information
Period             (Month)             (Quarter)         (Cumulation)
＝＝＝＝  ＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝  ＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝  ＝＝＝＝＝＝＝
           Latest     YoY       Latest       YoY         2020 Q4 to
Accounts   Month       %        2021Q3        %          2021 Q3
           2022/1
           (Self
           -closing)           (Reviewed)                (Reviewed)
＝＝＝＝  ＝＝＝＝  ＝＝＝＝＝  ＝＝＝＝＝ ＝＝＝＝＝  ＝＝＝＝＝＝＝
Revenue     120        4.01%      549        15.44%         2,080
(million)
Income       13       -7.14%       83        33.02%           253
before tax
(million)
Net income    7      -22.22%       49        41.56%           153
(million)
EPS         0.11     -21.43%     0.76        41.56%           2.40
2. Announced 2022/1 financial information is self-closing result.
4.Any matters regarding to "Taiwan stock exchange corporation procedure for
  verification and disclosure of material information of companies with
  listed securities" article 4 that need to be specified:None
5.Any matters regarding to "Taiwan stock exchange corporation procedure for
  verification and disclosure of material information of companies with
  listed securities" article 11 that need to be specified:None
6.Please inquiry the items of financial Information on the website of MOPS,
and the paths as follow:
(1)Current sales revenue/income(loss):
Summaries>Financial Information applicable after adopting IFRSs
(2)Historic sales revenue per month:
Operating Statements>Monthly Sales Revenue>
Statement of Sales Revenue(after adopting IFRSs)
(3)Historic income or loss(audited/reviewed by the CPA):
Financial Statements>
FINANCIAL STATEMENT after adopting IFRSs>Balance Sheet/Income Statement
(4)Historic income or loss (self-assessed):
Operating Statements>Self-assessed income or loss:
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

All Cosmos Bio-Tech Holding Corporation published this content on 03 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2022 08:19:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 1 643 M 58,6 M 58,6 M
Net income 2020 82,2 M 2,93 M 2,93 M
Net cash 2020 796 M 28,4 M 28,4 M
P/E ratio 2020 30,4x
Yield 2020 2,57%
Capitalization 3 554 M 127 M 127 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,91x
EV / Sales 2020 1,03x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 31,0%
Chart ALL COSMOS BIO-TECH HOLDING CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
All Cosmos Bio-Tech Holding Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 55,50 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Shih Hao Peng Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & GM
Janice Cheow Chief Financial Officer
Roslan Bin Arshad Manager-Sales & Technical
Wan Azha Bin Wan Mustapha Manager-Research & Development
Joseph Ling General Manager-Operations
