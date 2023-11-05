All E Technologies Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended September 30, 2023

All E Technologies Limited reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended September 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported sales was INR 288.39 million compared to INR 190.72 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 307.29 million compared to INR 195.94 million a year ago. Net income was INR 47.93 million compared to INR 26.58 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 2.37 compared to INR 1.73 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 2.37 compared to INR 1.73 a year ago.

For the six months, sales was INR 558.71 million compared to INR 416.21 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 594.69 million compared to INR 427.98 million a year ago. Net income was INR 88.35 million compared to INR 56.14 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 4.37 compared to INR 3.66 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 4.37 compared to INR 3.66 a year ago.