All for One Group SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 08, 2024
Address: http://www.all-for-one.com/interim_reports_d

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 08, 2024
Address: http://www.all-for-one.com/interim_reports_e

Language: English
Company: All for One Group SE
Rita-Maiburg-Straße 40
70794 Filderstadt-Bernhausen
Germany
Internet: www.all-for-one.com

 
