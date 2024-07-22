EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: All for One Group SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
All for One Group SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 08, 2024
Address: http://www.all-for-one.com/interim_reports_d
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 08, 2024
Address: http://www.all-for-one.com/interim_reports_e
