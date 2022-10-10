Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. All for One Group SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A1OS   DE0005110001

ALL FOR ONE GROUP SE

(A1OS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:30 2022-10-10 am EDT
40.00 EUR   -1.23%
06:32aAfter Merge : B4B Solutions and Poet now operate as All for One Customer Experience
PU
08/18All For One : The new era of authorization lists has arrived!
PU
08/04All for One Group SE Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended June 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

After merge: B4B Solutions and Poet now operate as All for One Customer Experience

10/10/2022 | 06:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Filderstadt, October 10, 2022 - All for One Group SE, leading consulting and IT group from Filderstadt, which acquired the customer experience (CX) specialist POET GmbH, based in Karlsruhe, as well as a majority stake in the development company POET Egypt, Alexandria, on May 1, 2022, is now merging the group's customer experience business. Poet GmbH and All for One subsidiary B4B Solutions GmbH, which also specializes in customer experience, have formed a full-service CX joint venture. The two specialists, who have been operating together under the Group umbrella since May, will trade under the name All for One Customer Experience with immediate effect.

The newly founded All for One Customer Experience GmbH, based in Karlsruhe and Vienna, is now offering its CX portfolio for marketing, sales, service, and e-commerce under the All for One brand. The more than 150 experts of All for One Customer Experience and its development company in Egypt serve the market and the more than 3,000 customers of the All for One Group as a CX full-service provider. There will be no changes in management owing to the new company formation; business will continue to be managed by the existing managing directors Gerlinde Wiest-Gümbel, Matthias Götz and Lukas Kerschbaum.

Combined CX power: Creating a first-class experience together

"With the All for One Customer Experience and our development unit in Alexandria, we can provide our customers with individual, comprehensive and state-of-the-art advice and support - along the entire customer journey. ", explains Gerlinde Wiest-Gümbel, Managing Director of All for One Customer Experience. "Nothing will change for our customers in their day-to-day business. All contact persons as well as the responsible teams will remain the same, and ongoing processes and projects will continue unchanged with the well-known high standard of quality. ", Wiest-Gümbel continues. "We want to and will continue to drive our customers forward with our concentrated power and implement a complete CX strategy based on customer data and platforms that creates first-class experiences. ", emphasizes Managing Director Lukas Kerschbaum. Michael Zitz, Chief Sales Officer of the All for One Group, points out: "Change is present and customer requirements are constantly increasing. Therefore, it is more important than ever to take a holistic view of the digital transformation and offer a solution portfolio that supports the specific requirements in their entirety. This is our value proposition and thus we will integrate CX services even more strongly into the overall portfolio of the All for One Group in the future."

Disclaimer

All for One Steeb AG published this content on 10 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2022 10:31:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ALL FOR ONE GROUP SE
06:32aAfter Merge : B4B Solutions and Poet now operate as All for One Customer Experience
PU
08/18All For One : The new era of authorization lists has arrived!
PU
08/04All for One Group SE Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months End..
CI
07/28All For One Group Se : 9-month results 2021/22 // Sales increase by 21% // Tougher market ..
EQ
07/28All For One Group Se : 9-month results 2021/22 // Tougher market environment impacts earni..
EQ
07/28All for One Group SE Revises Earnings Guidance for the Financial Year 2021/22
CI
07/18All For One Group Se : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports an..
EQ
05/12All for One Group SE Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months End..
CI
05/09All For One Group Se : Half-year results 2021/22 // Sales up 24% // Integration of acquisi..
EQ
05/09All for One Group SE Provides Earnings Guidance for the Financial Year 2022
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 450 M 440 M 440 M
Net income 2022 11,9 M 11,6 M 11,6 M
Net Debt 2022 48,0 M 46,9 M 46,9 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,9x
Yield 2022 3,70%
Capitalization 202 M 197 M 197 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,55x
EV / Sales 2023 0,50x
Nbr of Employees 2 675
Free-Float 42,8%
Chart ALL FOR ONE GROUP SE
Duration : Period :
All for One Group SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALL FOR ONE GROUP SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 40,50 €
Average target price 78,15 €
Spread / Average Target 93,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lars Landwehrkamp Chief Executive Officer
Stefan Land Chief Financial Officer
Josef Blazicek Chairman-Supervisory Board
Karl Astecker Member-Supervisory Board
Paul Neumann Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALL FOR ONE GROUP SE-43.75%197
ACCENTURE PLC-37.35%164 279
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-18.01%135 783
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-11.10%107 316
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-7.89%94 321
INFOSYS LIMITED-23.13%73 703