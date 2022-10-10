After merge: B4B Solutions and Poet now operate as All for One Customer Experience

Filderstadt, October 10, 2022 - All for One Group SE, leading consulting and IT group from Filderstadt, which acquired the customer experience (CX) specialist POET GmbH, based in Karlsruhe, as well as a majority stake in the development company POET Egypt, Alexandria, on May 1, 2022, is now merging the group's customer experience business. Poet GmbH and All for One subsidiary B4B Solutions GmbH, which also specializes in customer experience, have formed a full-service CX joint venture. The two specialists, who have been operating together under the Group umbrella since May, will trade under the name All for One Customer Experience with immediate effect.

The newly founded All for One Customer Experience GmbH, based in Karlsruhe and Vienna, is now offering its CX portfolio for marketing, sales, service, and e-commerce under the All for One brand. The more than 150 experts of All for One Customer Experience and its development company in Egypt serve the market and the more than 3,000 customers of the All for One Group as a CX full-service provider. There will be no changes in management owing to the new company formation; business will continue to be managed by the existing managing directors Gerlinde Wiest-Gümbel, Matthias Götz and Lukas Kerschbaum.

"With the All for One Customer Experience and our development unit in Alexandria, we can provide our customers with individual, comprehensive and state-of-the-art advice and support - along the entire customer journey. ", explains Gerlinde Wiest-Gümbel, Managing Director of All for One Customer Experience. "Nothing will change for our customers in their day-to-day business. All contact persons as well as the responsible teams will remain the same, and ongoing processes and projects will continue unchanged with the well-known high standard of quality. ", Wiest-Gümbel continues. "We want to and will continue to drive our customers forward with our concentrated power and implement a complete CX strategy based on customer data and platforms that creates first-class experiences. ", emphasizes Managing Director Lukas Kerschbaum. Michael Zitz, Chief Sales Officer of the All for One Group, points out: "Change is present and customer requirements are constantly increasing. Therefore, it is more important than ever to take a holistic view of the digital transformation and offer a solution portfolio that supports the specific requirements in their entirety. This is our value proposition and thus we will integrate CX services even more strongly into the overall portfolio of the All for One Group in the future."