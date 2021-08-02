All for One : Data center maintenance 09/19/2021

Dear Sir or Madam,

with reference to our E-Mail informing you of the maintenance schedule for All for One Group's data center, we would like to remind you of the next scheduled maintenance work in September 2021. Please note that the dates relate exclusively to the Frankfurt datacenters.

Maintenance window for the test systems:

09/08/2021 - 09/10/2021

Main maintenance window for all services (test and production):

09/19/2021, 8:00 to 18:00 CEST

When scheduling your work, please bear in mind that access to your services may be disrupted on Sunday, 09/19/2021, 8:00 to 18:00 CEST due to maintenance work on central components. We will try to ensure that any disruption to your services is kept to a minimum. You will be informed via a ticket two weeks in advance of the specific work to be carried out on your systems, as well as of the timeframe for the main maintenance work. Please note that disruptions may occur at any point during the maintenance window specified above. Where we are planning a downtime for your test systems in the period 09/08/2021 to 09/10/2021, we will also inform you of the relevant time and duration via a ticket. Please do not hesitate to contact us if you have any queries regarding this.

Sincere regard

Support All for One Group SE

