  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. All for One Group SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A1OS   DE0005110001

ALL FOR ONE GROUP SE

(A1OS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05/09 05:30:00 am EDT
61.60 EUR    0.00%
ALL FOR ONE GROUP SE : Half-year results 2021/22 // Sales up 24% // Integration of acquisitions progresses // SAP S/4HANA transformations are picking up // Sales guidance for 2021/22 raised sl
EQ
05/06All for One Group SE successfully places promissory note loans for a total of EUR 40 million with ESG bridge
EQ
05/03All for One Group acquires customer experience experts POET
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

All for One Group SE: Half-year results 2021/22 // Sales up 24% // Integration of acquisitions progresses // SAP S/4HANA transformations are picking up // Sales guidance for 2021/22 raised sl

05/09/2022 | 05:08am EDT
DGAP-News: All for One Group SE / Key word(s): Half Year Results
All for One Group SE: Half-year results 2021/22 // Sales up 24% // Integration of acquisitions progresses // SAP S/4HANA transformations are picking up // Sales guidance for 2021/22 raised sl

09.05.2022 / 11:06
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

All for One Group SE ? Half-year results 2021/22 // Sales up 24% and organic growth up 10% // Integration of acquisitions progresses // SAP S/4HANA transformations are picking up // Sales guidance for 2021/22 raised slightly

Unaudited results:

- Sales: EUR 230.4 million (up 24% year on year); organic growth up 10%

- Cloud services and support: EUR 55.1 million (up 32% year on year)

- Software licenses: EUR 20.8 million (up 73% year on year)

- Five-fold increase in CONVERSION/4 sales

- Recurring revenues increase by 20%

- EBIT margin largely stable at 5.7% (down 0.1 percentage points)

- EBIT before M&A effects (non-IFRS): EUR 17.7 million (margin: 7.7%)

- Growth driven by integrating three acquisitions and expanding the customer experience portfolio following the acquisition of POET GmbH in May 2022

- Guidance for 2021/22: Sales increased slightly; EBIT confirmed

Filderstadt, 9 May 2022 ? All for One Group SE, leading consulting and IT group, published its unaudited results for the period from 1 October 2021 to 31 March 2022 today.

Unaudited 6-month key figures from October 2021 to March 2022

in EUR millions 10/2021 ? 03/2022 10/2020 ?03/2021 ¹ +/- 01/2022 ? 03/2022 01/2020 ?03/2021 ¹ +/-  
Sales 230.4 185.5 24% 111.2 90.0 24%  
Cloud services and support 55.1 41.9 32% 27.2 21.0 29%  
Software licenses and support 79.1 67.6 17% 35.3 31.2 13%  
Consulting and services 91.1 75.0 21% 45.8 37.0 24%  
CONVERSION/4 5.1 1.0 >100% 2.9 0.8 >100%  
EBITDA 27.3 21.5 27% 12.6 10.2 24%  
EBIT before M&A effects
(non-IFRS)		 17.7 12.9 37% 7.9 5.8 35%  
EBIT margin before M&A effects (%) 7.7% 7.0%   7.1% 6.5%    
EBIT 13.0 10.7 22% 5.5 4.8 14%  
EBIT margin (%) 5.7% 5.8%   4.9% 5.3%    
Result for the period 8.6 7.0 23% 3.4 3.2 7%  
Earnings per share (EUR) 1.72 1.39 24% 0.68 0.63 8%  
             
In EUR millions 31.03.2022 30.09.2021 +/-
Cash and cash equivalents 47.5 75.0 -37%
Equity ratio 31% 35%  
 

1) Prior-year figures adjusted

The marked growth in sales ? up 24% to EUR 230.4 million ? stems from the integration of the companies acquired at the start of the financial year and from strong demand for digital transformation projects. Despite the uncertainties surrounding the pandemic and economic development, organic sales growth was 10% up compared to the prior-year period.

The cloud first strategy is driving the growth of recurring revenues, which increased by 20% to EUR 118.5 million. This good performance was attributable to both cloud services and support (plus 32% to EUR 55.1 million) and software support (plus 5% to EUR 58.3 million).

Recurring revenues accounted for 51% (Oct 2020 ? Mar 2021: 53%) of total sales as non-recurring revenues from software licenses bucked the trend in the face of unexpectedly strong organic demand and the inclusion of the newly acquired businesses, and increased to EUR 20.8 million (plus 73%). Consulting and services revenues increased to EUR 91.1 million, up 21% compared to the prior-year level. The demand for transformation projects to SAP S/4HANA and for the customised technology-based service model (»CONVERSION/4«) offered by All for One Group is gaining pace ? resulting in a five-fold increase in sales to EUR 5.1 million (Oct 2020 ? Mar 2021: EUR 1.0 million).

The consolidation and integration of the companies acquired in the 1st quarter effective 1 October 2021 and 1 December 2021 are progressing on schedule and helping to expand the Group's implementation strength and portfolio of products and services focusing on SAP transformation, and to grow its product business internationally, including new markets. Following the acquisition of POET GmbH in May 2022, together with its Egyptian subsidiary POET Egypt LLC., a further 110 experts are helping to expand the CX business of All for One's subsidiary B4B Solutions GmbH.

»Acquisitions are part of our DNA. In recent years we have proven our ability to successfully integrate the businesses and to continuously expand our portfolio of products and services. These efforts do, however, initially incur costs and acquisition-related depreciation and amortisation in subsequent periods. In order to demonstrate the »real operating result«, we plan to report EBIT adjusted for M&A effects in future. Year on year, EBIT before M&A effects increased by 37% to EUR 17.7 million with a significant margin improvement from 7.0% to 7.7%«, CFO Stefan Land explained the introduction of the new performance indicator »EBIT before M&A effects (non-IFRS)« for reference purposes.

EBITDA amounted to EUR 27.3 million (Oct 2020 ? Mar 2021: EUR 21.5 million), up 27%, while EBIT totalled EUR 13.0 million (plus 22%). The EBIT margin was 5.7% (Oct 2020 ? Mar 2021: 5.8%). EBT totalled EUR 12.4 million (plus 24%), while the earnings for the period amounted to EUR 8.6 million (plus 23%), and earnings per share to EUR 1.72 (plus 24%).

The equity ratio as of 31 March 2022 was 31% (30 Sep 2021: 35%). Following the integration of the new subsidiaries, the headcount has increased substantially year on year to 2,557 employees as of 31 March 2022 (31 Mar 2021: 1,917).

We have closely examined our guidance for financial year 2021/22 and have raised our sales guidance slightly while confirming our EBIT guidance. We now expect sales in financial year 2021/22 of between EUR 440 million and EUR 460 million and EBIT in a range between EUR 24 million and EUR 26 million. The biggest risk facing delivery of this guidance is posed by renewed setbacks in economic development.

All for One Group SE will be publishing its full half-year financial report for the 6-month period 2021/22 as scheduled on 12 May 2022.

About All for One Group SE
All for One Group increases the competitiveness of companies in a digital world. The Group unites strategic and management consulting, process consulting, industry insight and technology expertise in combination with IT consulting and services under one roof. With market leading business software solutions based on SAP, Microsoft and IBM together with more than 2,700 experts, All for One Group SE orchestrates all aspects of competitive strength: strategy, business model, customer & employee experience, new work, big data & analytics, but also IoT, artificial intelligence or cybersecurity & compliance and intelligent ERP as the digital core. The leading consulting and IT group supports more than 3,000 clients from Germany, Austria, Poland and Switzerland in their business transformation.

All for One Group SE achieved Group sales of EUR 373 million in financial year 2020/21 and is listed in the Prime Standard on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

https://www.all-for-one.com/ir-english




Contact:
All for One Group SE, Nicole Besemer,
Head of Investor Relations & Treasury, Tel. 0049 (0)711 78807-28, E-Mail nicole.besemer@all-for-one.com

09.05.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: All for One Group SE
Rita-Maiburg-Straße 40
70794 Filderstadt-Bernhausen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)711 78 807-28
Fax: +49 (0)711 78 807-222
E-mail: nicole.besemer@all-for-one.com
Internet: www.all-for-one.com
ISIN: DE0005110001
WKN: 511000
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1346933

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1346933  09.05.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1346933&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 443 M 469 M 469 M
Net income 2022 16,5 M 17,5 M 17,5 M
Net Debt 2022 49,0 M 51,9 M 51,9 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,6x
Yield 2022 2,44%
Capitalization 307 M 325 M 325 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,80x
EV / Sales 2023 0,72x
Nbr of Employees 2 504
Free-Float 42,8%
Chart ALL FOR ONE GROUP SE
Duration : Period :
All for One Group SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALL FOR ONE GROUP SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 61,60 €
Average target price 90,80 €
Spread / Average Target 47,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lars Landwehrkamp Chief Executive Officer
Stefan Land Chief Financial Officer
Josef Blazicek Chairman-Supervisory Board
Karl Astecker Member-Supervisory Board
Paul Neumann Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALL FOR ONE GROUP SE-14.44%328
ACCENTURE PLC-28.66%189 197
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-8.18%163 260
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION3.00%122 251
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-12.02%91 303
INFOSYS LIMITED-18.27%84 090