ALL FOR ONE GROUP SE

(A1OS)
All for One Group SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

08/27/2020 | 02:55am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

27.08.2020 / 08:53
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Qino Pipe One Ltd.

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Josef
Last name(s): Blazicek
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
All for One Group SE

b) LEI
529900GB6FMY3QJLBM61 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005110001

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
49.00 EUR 49000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
49.00 EUR 49000.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-08-25; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: OTC Deutschland
MIC: ODEU


27.08.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: All for One Group SE
Rita-Maiburg-Straße 40
70794 Filderstadt-Bernhausen
Germany
Internet: www.all-for-one.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

62253  27.08.2020 


© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
