All for One Group SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

01/18/2021 | 05:02am EST
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: All for One Group SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
All for One Group SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

18.01.2021 / 11:00
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

All for One Group SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: February 05, 2021
Address: http://www.all-for-one.com/ir-download

Language: English
Date of disclosure: February 05, 2021
Address: http://www.all-for-one.com/ir-download-english

18.01.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: All for One Group SE
Rita-Maiburg-Straße 40
70794 Filderstadt-Bernhausen
Germany
Internet: www.all-for-one.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1161278  18.01.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1161278&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 361 M 436 M 436 M
Net income 2021 12,4 M 15,0 M 15,0 M
Net cash 2021 9,00 M 10,9 M 10,9 M
P/E ratio 2021 23,9x
Yield 2021 2,19%
Capitalization 296 M 358 M 357 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,79x
EV / Sales 2022 0,68x
Nbr of Employees 1 743
Free-Float 43,0%
Chart ALL FOR ONE GROUP SE
Duration : Period :
All for One Group SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALL FOR ONE GROUP SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 71,60 €
Last Close Price 59,40 €
Spread / Highest target 24,9%
Spread / Average Target 20,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 16,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Lars Landwehrkamp Chief Executive Officer
Josef Blazicek Chairman-Supervisory Board
Stefan Land Chief Financial Officer
Peter Fritsch Member-Supervisory Board
Jörgen Dalhoff Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALL FOR ONE GROUP SE-2.62%358
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES12.95%163 507
ACCENTURE PLC-2.89%160 874
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION1.99%114 403
INFOSYS LIMITED7.10%78 019
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-8.56%69 091
