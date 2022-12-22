Advanced search
All for One Group SE: Release of a capital market information
EQ
All for One Group SE Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended September 30, 2022
CI
Sustainability Report 2021/22
PU
All for One Group SE increases its majority stake in All for One Poland to 100%

12/22/2022 | 10:47am EST
EQS-News: All for One Group SE / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions/Investment
All for One Group SE increases its majority stake in All for One Poland to 100%

22.12.2022 / 16:45 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CORPORATE NEWS

  All for One Group increases its majority stake in All for One Poland to 100%

  • All for One Group SE is to acquire the remaining stake of approx. 49% of the shares in its Polish subsidiary All for One Poland (formerly SNP Poland) from SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE, effective 22 December 2022
  • The complete takeover will boost the Group’s power to implement SAP S/4HANA transformations and deliver international projects

 

Filderstadt, 22 December 2022 – All for One Group SE, leading consulting and IT Group, is to acquire the remaining stake of approx. 49% of the shares in the Polish consulting company All for One Poland – formerly SNP Poland Sp. z o.o. – from SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE. The full-service provider of digitalisation and integrated transformation had acquired a majority stake (of approx. 51%) in the former SNP Poland Sp. z o.o. back on 1 October 2021. The transfer of shares was planned back then by means of reciprocal put and call options from 2023 onwards or at the end of financial year 2024 at the latest. Neither company is disclosing the sale price.

»By acquiring the entire company, we are boosting our power to implement the full technical scope of SAP S/4HANA conversions, a skill we are increasingly requiring for our large base of SAP customers. The complete integration of the team of around 420 colleagues based in Poland and their huge experience in an international environment will also enable us to focus more strongly on major international projects«, explains Michael Zitz, Co-CEO of All for One Group. »We have been collaborating with what is now All for One Poland for more than a year now, and very much appreciate the extensive expertise and outstanding professionalism of our Polish colleagues.«

»The acquisition of the remaining stake to bring us to 100% of the shares is very definitely aimed at driving growth at All for One Group«, adds Stefan Land, Chief Financial Officer at All for One Group. »Our good and close partnership with SNP will not suffer at all, quite the contrary. When transforming our customers to SAP S/4HANA, we will continue to use both SNP’s CrystalBridge® software and the selective data migration approach using SNP BLUEFIELD™.«

 

About All for One Group SE

All for One Group increases the competitiveness of companies in a digital world. The Group unites strategic and management consulting, process consulting, industry insight and technology expertise in combination with IT consulting and services under one roof. With market leading business software solutions based on SAP, Microsoft and IBM together with over 2,700 experts, All for One Group SE orchestrates all aspects of competitive strength: strategy, business model, customer & employee experience, new work, big data & analytics, but also IoT, artificial intelligence or cybersecurity & compliance and intelligent ERP as the digital core. The leading consulting and IT group supports more than 3,000 clients from Germany, Austria, Poland and Switzerland in their business transformation.

All for One Group achieved Group sales of EUR 453 million in financial year 2021/22 and is listed in the Prime Standard on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

 

https://www.all-for-one.com/ir-english

 

 


Contact:
ll for One Group SE, Nicole Besemer, Head of Investor Relations & Treasury, Tel. 0049 (0)711 78807-28, E-Mail nicole.besemer@all-for-one.com

22.12.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: All for One Group SE
Rita-Maiburg-Straße 40
70794 Filderstadt-Bernhausen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)711 78 807-28
Fax: +49 (0)711 78 807-222
E-mail: nicole.besemer@all-for-one.com
Internet: www.all-for-one.com
ISIN: DE0005110001
WKN: 511000
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1520401

 
End of News EQS News Service

1520401  22.12.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1520401&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
