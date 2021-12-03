All for One : SNP Poland is now All for One Poland

Filderstadt, December 01, 2021 - "All for One Poland" is now the new name of the leading provider of SAP services in Poland, with around 450 employees and headquarters in Złotniki near Poznań. With this acquisition, All for One Group SE is consolidating its position as a leading SAP house, now not only in the German-speaking market, but in Central Europe. A total of 2,500 employees support around 3,000 companies in their digital transformation.

"We have adopted a new name, but our areas of activity remain unchanged: SAP Implementation and Development, SAP Managed Services, and IT Security and Software Development. As part of the All for One Group, we want to expand our leading position on the Polish SAP services market and win new international contracts. We also plan to grow the team by supporting, among other things, the migration of SAP systems to the S/4HANA environment and to the cloud. We will continue to leverage unique SNP solutions to transform SAP, including the CrystalBridge platform. The changes regarding our shareholder and our name will not affect our customers and the quality and diversity of our services," emphasized Bartłomiej Buszczak, CEO of All for One Poland.

"The colleagues from SNP Poland - now All for One Poland - bring great implementation power around the technical SAP S/4HANA conversion, which we will increasingly need for our large SAP customer base in the coming years. They also support us in the implementation of major international projects, which are playing an increasingly important role for our Group. We are therefore jointly pursuing an ambitious growth course for our new Polish subsidiary," explains Lars Landwehrkamp, CEO of All for One Group SE.

