All for One Group SE

ALL FOR ONE GROUP SE

(A1OS)
All for One : plans to appoint a further member to its management board // Virtual annual general meeting scheduled for 11 March 2021

03/02/2021 | 08:34am EST
Filderstadt, 2 March 2021 - The management board of All for One Group SE, leading consulting and IT group based in Filderstadt, is to grow from formerly two to three members in future. Subject to the relevant resolutions being adopted by the corporate bodies, Michael Zitz is to be appointed new Chief Sales Officer, joining CEO Lars Landwehrkamp and CFO Stefan Land in steering the Group's business. The planned expansion of the management board underpins the growth course and ambitious growth targets of the Group.

Michael Zitz will add a strong sales and customer focus to the management board of All for One Group. As a member of the group management board, he spent the last two years successfully establishing customer success management as a Group-wide customer hub. The 40-year-old Austrian is co-founder of customer experience specialists B4B Solutions GmbH, which has been part of the Group since 2016, and is an acknowledged expert in everything related to digitalisation and customer centricity.

Culture is a key success factor
According to Josef Blazicek, chairman of the supervisory board: 'The supervisory board has decided to increase the size of the management board in light of the ambitious growth targets and associated greater requirements. A strong focus in this respect will definitely be on transformation in the customer environment. We are convinced that appointing Michael Zitz as Chief Sales Officer will help to raise All for One Group to the next level'.

'I am greatly looking forward to working with Michael Zitz on the management board and am convinced that together we can successfully move the Group forwards. Michael is the right choice - not just because of his skills and expertise, but also because we speak the same language culturally, and have the same values. Both of which are, to my mind, an enormously important key to success', is how Lars Landwehrkamp, CEO of All for One Group, describes the planned expansion of the management board.

Virtual public annual general meeting on 11 March
During the virtual annual general meeting of All for One Group SE, which will be held publicly on 11 March, Michael Zitz will introduce himself to the shareholders and interested public, and offer insights into the contributions he plans to make to keep the Group successful and move it further forwards. Guests can register for the annual general meeting here.

The expansion of the management board is planned for the end of March 2021.

Disclaimer

All for One Steeb AG published this content on 02 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2021 13:33:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
