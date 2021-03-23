Log in
All for One : plans to appoint a further member to its management board // Virtual annual general meeting scheduled for 11 March 2021

03/23/2021 | 04:29am EDT
Supervisory board of All for One Group SE plans to appoint a third member to the current two-member management board // Michael Zitz, responsible for customer relationship management at All for One Group, is to become Chief Sales Officer // Planned expansion underpins the Group's growth course // Virtual public annual general meeting on 11 March 2021 to include introduction to the future CSO

All for One Steeb AG published this content on 22 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2021 08:28:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
