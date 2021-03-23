All for One : plans to appoint a further member to its management board // Virtual annual general meeting scheduled for 11 March 2021

Supervisory board of All for One Group SE plans to appoint a third member to the current two-member management board // Michael Zitz, responsible for customer relationship management at All for One Group, is to become Chief Sales Officer // Planned expansion underpins the Group's growth course // Virtual public annual general meeting on 11 March 2021 to include introduction to the future CSO

