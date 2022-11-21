CMS: All for One Group SE: Release of a capital market information

Announcement on the Share Buyback Programme pursuant to Article 5 (1)(b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) Nr. 2016/1052



6th Interim Report

Filderstadt, 21 November 2022 – In the period from 14 November 2022 up to and including 18 November 2022, a total of 1,227 shares were repurchased under the Share Buyback Programme 2022 of All for One Group SE. The start date of the share buyback programme on 13 October 2022 was disclosed on 12 October 2022 pursuant to Article 5 (1)(a) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The number of shares repurchased daily and the daily volume-weighted average share prices are as follows:

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume

in shares Volume-weighted

average share price

in EUR 14.11.2022 205 39.5852 15.11.2022 277 40.0571 16.11.2022 144 40.1685 17.11.2022 296 39.9124 18.11.2022 305 39.9777

The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of All for One Group SE un­der www.all-for-one.com/share-buyback.

The total number of shares repurchased during the share buyback programme in the period from 13 October 2022 up to and including 18 November 2022 amounts to 6,174 shares.

The purchase of the shares of All for One Group SE is carried out by a credit institution com­missioned by All for One Group SE; the shares are purchased exclusively via the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).