  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. All for One Group SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A1OS   DE0005110001

ALL FOR ONE GROUP SE

(A1OS)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:36 2022-11-21 am EST
43.50 EUR   +7.67%
12:54pCms : All for One Group SE: Release of a capital market information
EQ
01:45aAll For One Group Se : Preliminary figures for financial year 2021/22 // Sales increase by 21% // Cloud sales grow by 32% // EBIT guidance achieved // Guidance for 2022/23
EQ
11/14Cms : All for One Group SE: Release of a capital market information
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

CMS: All for One Group SE: Release of a capital market information

11/21/2022 | 12:54pm EST
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: All for One Group SE / Share Buy-Back Programme
All for One Group SE: Release of a capital market information

21.11.2022 / 18:53 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Announcement on the Share Buyback Programme pursuant to Article 5 (1)(b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) Nr. 2016/1052


6th Interim Report

Filderstadt, 21 November 2022 – In the period from 14 November 2022 up to and including 18 November 2022, a total of 1,227 shares were repurchased under the Share Buyback Programme 2022 of All for One Group SE. The start date of the share buyback programme on 13 October 2022 was disclosed on 12 October 2022 pursuant to Article 5 (1)(a) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The number of shares repurchased daily and the daily volume-weighted average share prices are as follows:

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume
in shares		 Volume-weighted
average share price
in EUR
14.11.2022 205 39.5852
15.11.2022 277 40.0571
16.11.2022 144 40.1685
17.11.2022 296 39.9124
18.11.2022 305 39.9777

The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of All for One Group SE un­der www.all-for-one.com/share-buyback.

The total number of shares repurchased during the share buyback programme in the period from 13 October 2022 up to and including 18 November 2022 amounts to 6,174 shares.

The purchase of the shares of All for One Group SE is carried out by a credit institution com­missioned by All for One Group SE; the shares are purchased exclusively via the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).


Language: English
Company: All for One Group SE
Rita-Maiburg-Straße 40
70794 Filderstadt-Bernhausen
Germany
Internet: www.all-for-one.com

 
Financials
Sales 2022 445 M 461 M 461 M
Net income 2022 10,6 M 11,0 M 11,0 M
Net Debt 2022 48,0 M 49,7 M 49,7 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,9x
Yield 2022 3,84%
Capitalization 201 M 208 M 208 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,56x
EV / Sales 2023 0,52x
Nbr of Employees 2 675
Free-Float 42,8%
Chart ALL FOR ONE GROUP SE
Duration : Period :
All for One Group SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALL FOR ONE GROUP SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 40,40 €
Average target price 71,00 €
Spread / Average Target 75,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lars Landwehrkamp Co-Chief Executive Officer
Michael Zitz Co-Chief Executive Officer
Stefan Land Chief Financial Officer
Josef Blazicek Chairman-Supervisory Board
Karl Astecker Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALL FOR ONE GROUP SE-43.89%208
ACCENTURE PLC-30.89%180 518
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-10.56%149 933
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION10.46%133 485
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.3.83%106 204
INFOSYS LIMITED-15.59%81 921