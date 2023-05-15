Advanced search
    A1OS   DE0005110001

ALL FOR ONE GROUP SE

(A1OS)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  11:45:26 2023-05-15 am EDT
39.55 EUR   -2.10%
12:18pCms : All for One Group SE: Release of a capital market information
EQ
02:49aRobust sales growth despite challenging market environment / Half-year results on target / Management board resolves to restructure the service-oriented divisions in the CORE segment
EQ
02:43aManagement board resolves to restructure the service-oriented divisions in the CORE segment / One-off negative impact on earnings leads to adjustment of forecast for EBIT before M&A effects (non-IFRS)
EQ
CMS: All for One Group SE: Release of a capital market information

05/15/2023 | 12:18pm EDT
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: All for One Group SE / Share Buyback Programme
All for One Group SE: Release of a capital market information

15.05.2023 / 18:16 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Announcement on the Share Buyback Programme pursuant to Article 5 (1)(b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) Nr. 2016/1052

 

28th Interim Report

Filderstadt, 15 May 2023 – In the period from 8 May 2023 up to and including 12 May 2023, a total of 468 shares were repurchased under the Share Buyback Programme 2022 of All for One Group SE. The start date of the share buyback programme on 13 October 2022 was disclosed on 12 October 2022 pursuant to Article 5 (1)(a) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The number of shares repurchased daily and the daily volume-weighted average share prices are as follows:

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume
in shares		 Volume-weighted
average share price
in EUR
08.05.2023 143 41.3891
09.05.2023 0 0
10.05.2023 133 40.9542
11.05.2023 97 40.533
12.05.2023 95 40.4987

The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of All for One Group SE un­der www.all-for-one.com/share-buyback.

The total number of shares repurchased during the share buyback programme in the period from 13 October 2022 up to and including 12 May 2023 amounts to 16,554 shares.

The purchase of the shares of All for One Group SE is carried out by a credit institution com­missioned by All for One Group SE; the shares are purchased exclusively via the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).


15.05.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: All for One Group SE
Rita-Maiburg-Straße 40
70794 Filderstadt-Bernhausen
Germany
Internet: www.all-for-one.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1633535  15.05.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1633535&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
