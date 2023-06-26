EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: All for One Group SE / Share Buyback Programme
34th Interim Report

Filderstadt, 26 June 2023 – In the period from 19 June 2023 up to and including 23 June 2023, a total of 547 shares were repurchased under the Share Buyback Programme 2022 of All for One Group SE. The start date of the share buyback programme on 13 October 2022 was disclosed on 12 October 2022 pursuant to Article 5 (1)(a) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The number of shares repurchased daily and the daily volume-weighted average share prices are as follows:

 

Day of repurchaseAggregated volume
in shares		Volume-weighted
average share price
in EUR
19.06.202300
20.06.20238341.8354
21.06.20235941.9
22.06.202320941.9973
23.06.202319642.4734

 

The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of All for One Group SE un­der www.all-for-one.com/share-buyback.

The total number of shares repurchased during the share buyback programme in the period from 13 October 2022 up to and including 23 June 2023 amounts to 21,069 shares.

The purchase of the shares of All for One Group SE is carried out by a credit institution com­missioned by All for One Group SE; the shares are purchased exclusively via the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).


