Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

14.07.2023 / 08:12 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form:Knünz Invest Beteiligungs GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:Dr.
First name:Rudolf
Last name(s):Knünz
Position:Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
All for One Group SE

b) LEI
529900GB6FMY3QJLBM61 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type:Share
ISIN:DE0005110001

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
39.50 EUR138250.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
PriceAggregated volume
39.50 EUR138250.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
12/07/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


Language:English
Company:All for One Group SE
Rita-Maiburg-Straße 40
70794 Filderstadt-Bernhausen
Germany
Internet:www.all-for-one.com

 
84665  14.07.2023 CET/CEST

