  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Poland
  4. Warsaw Stock Exchange
  5. All in! Games S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALG   PLSNTFG00017

ALL IN! GAMES S.A.

(ALG)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Warsaw Stock Exchange - 06/29
9.9 PLN   +3.13%
09:07aALL IN GAMES S A  : Arboria—The Loot and Legend update has arrived.
PU
09:07aA NEW RED WINGS : Aces of the Sky patch for PC is here.
PU
06/25ALL IN GAMES S A  : How to become a Release Manager?
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
Summary

A new Red Wings: Aces of the Sky patch for PC is here.

06/30/2021 | 09:07am EDT
Hey Aces!

A new Red Wings: Aces of the Sky patch for PC is here!The patch implements long requested key binding features along with new screen designs.

Read the full list of fixes here:

  • added key bindings for standard controls (keyboard and mouse)
  • added bindings for HOTAS controllers
  • added button mapping (all functions for keyboard, pads, and flightstick can be found under 'Controls')
  • added a new design of the loading and pause screens showing controls

Disclaimer

All In! Games SA published this content on 30 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2021 13:06:37 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 25,8 M 6,78 M 6,78 M
Net income 2020 -12,8 M -3,38 M -3,38 M
Net Debt 2020 40,8 M 10,7 M 10,7 M
P/E ratio 2020 -23,7x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 594 M 157 M 156 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees 66
Free-Float 41,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
January Roman Ciszewski Chairman-Management Board
Artur Gorski Chairman-Supervisory Board
Edward Koska Member-Supervisory Board
Leszek Lenko Member-Supervisory Board
Maciej Fersztorowski Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALL IN! GAMES S.A.-29.29%157
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.2.97%71 688
NETEASE, INC.19.81%69 470
NEXON CO., LTD.-22.96%19 439
NCSOFT CORPORATION-11.71%15 099
ZYNGA INC.9.22%11 595