A new Red Wings: Aces of the Sky patch for PC is here!The patch implements long requested key binding features along with new screen designs.

Read the full list of fixes here:

added key bindings for standard controls (keyboard and mouse)

added bindings for HOTAS controllers

added button mapping (all functions for keyboard, pads, and flightstick can be found under 'Controls')

added a new design of the loading and pause screens showing controls

