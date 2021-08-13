Log in
All in Games S A : Fort Triumph has Conquered Consoles!

08/13/2021 | 06:11am EDT
Ring out the news from valley to valley and across all the kingdoms-Fort Triumph has come to the land of consoles!

The whimsical fantasy, tactical RPG is now available on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PS4 with backwards compatibility on the PS5 and Xbox Series S|X. Get Fort Triumph before August 20 and save 20% on the Xbox or Playstation versions (Playstation+ subscribers only). Nintendo Switch users will also have the opportunity to take advantage of a 25-40% off sale on the game.*

Start your adventure on consoles now:

There's good news for PC adventurers as well! To celebrate this special occasion, Fort Triumph's price has dropped from $24.99 to $19.99 on Steam and GOG. It will also be available on the Epic Games Store later this month for the same price.

Get Fort Triumph for PC

About Fort Triumph

Fort Triumph is a fun fantasy-themed turn-based tactics game. It has been described as part XCOM, part Heroes of Might and Magic III, while adding unique tactical environmental interactions of its own. Decide what level of challenge you're ready to face, explore the world, build towns, collect artifacts, improve your heroes, and utilize physics to influence your tactical surroundings while you enjoy original in-game music created by award-winning composer, Marco Valerio Antonini.

*To take advantage of a 25% off Fort Triumph launch sale Nintendo Switch users must get the game by August 26 (USA)/September 5 (Europe)/ August 29 (Japan). Alternatively, owners of the following Switch games can benefit from a 40% discount (not to be combined with any pre-order or launch discounts) if they get Fort Triumph before September 30:

In the USA/Europe: Tools Up, Metamorphosis, Red Wings: Aces of the Sky, Geki Yaba Runner Anniversary Edition, Dex, Mana Spark, Blazing Beaks, Warlocks 2: God Slayers, Rimelands: Hammer of Thor, Space Pioneer, Robonauts, or Thea: The Awakening

In Japan: Tools Up, Metamorphosis, or Red Wings: Aces of the Sky

Follow Fort Triumph on social media:

Follow All in! Games to stay up to date:

Join our newsletter and receive a free welcome gift:

Disclaimer

All In! Games SA published this content on 13 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2021 10:10:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
