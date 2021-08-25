Log in
All in Games S A : ! Games is at Gamescom 2021! Join us online.

08/25/2021 | 11:41am EDT
Join All in! Games at Gamescom 2021! From August 25-27 you'll see four of our games at the event: Chernobylite, Arboria, Tools Up!, and Lumberhill. In addition, Chernobylite and Arboria will be part of the Gamescom Studio show on August 27, starting at 11:00 AM (PDT) / 8:00 PM (CEST).

Check out the news around our games:

Chernobylite is getting a new trailer and if you haven't joined the game's Discordyet, do it now-don't miss the upcoming contest!

Check out a new Arboria trailer! This Trollz-like roguelite will take you into the ever-changing dungeons of Durnar on September 9, when it leaves Early Access. Stay tuned, Yotunz!

Tools Up! just got the final part to its Garden Party DLC-bundle up in your favorite sweater for Episode 3: Home Sweet Home. Be quick and take part in the time-limited giveaway of the first chapter of the DLC, Episode 1: The Tree House! See the release post for more details here.

Last but not least, visit Lumberhill'ssocial media and community channels to get 5 free, character skins that aren't available in the main game! You'll find more information here.

Chernobylite

Chernobylite is a science-fiction survival horror RPG. Set in the hyper-realistic, 3D-scanned wasteland of Chernobyl's Exclusion Zone, explore a non-linear storyline in your search to uncover the truth of your tortured past.

Get the game:

Arboria

Arboria is a 3D roguelite, third-person action RPG. As a Yotun warrior, explore procedurally generated dungeons, use a variety of tools to overcome challenges, obliterate enemies using Symbiotic Weapons, and mutate to become stronger.

Get the game:

Tools Up!

Tools Up! is an exciting local co-op that tests your renovation and teamwork skills. Paint walls, tear off wallpaper, and move couches against the clock!

Get the game:

Lumberhill

A crazy multiplayer party game in which lumberjacks try to complete tasks with nature fighting them every step of the way. Race against the clock, fight wildfires, pirates, and extremely annoying monkeys as you travel around the world and through time. Play online/local co-op and pvp or play solo.

Get the game:

Disclaimer

All In! Games SA published this content on 25 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2021 15:40:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 25,8 M 6,61 M 6,61 M
Net income 2020 -12,8 M -3,30 M -3,30 M
Net Debt 2020 40,8 M 10,5 M 10,5 M
P/E ratio 2020 -23,7x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 416 M 107 M 107 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees 66
Free-Float 45,2%
Chart ALL IN! GAMES S.A.
Duration : Period :
All in! Games S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
January Roman Ciszewski Chairman-Management Board
Artur Gorski Chairman-Supervisory Board
Edward Koska Member-Supervisory Board
Leszek Lenko Member-Supervisory Board
Maciej Fersztorowski Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALL IN! GAMES S.A.-50.50%107
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.-11.91%63 609
NETEASE, INC.-3.26%60 266
NEXON CO., LTD.-34.56%17 024
NCSOFT CORPORATION-9.02%14 974
PLAYTIKA HOLDING CORP.0.00%10 626