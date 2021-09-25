All in Games S A : Join our contest to win a free copy of Chernobylite and a press pack!

Wait for Igor's announcement of the contest timeframe for the given day.
Find four different riddle pieces on four social media channels (Twitter, Facebook, Discord, and Instagram). Each piece of the riddle will be posted on one of those channels at a different hour within the announced timeframe.
Put the pieces of the riddle together in the correct order.
Send the completed riddle (all four lines) and your answer to it in an email (including which console version you'd like to receive) to allingamesevents@allingames.com.
The first person to send in the completed riddle along with the correct answer for a given contest day will win a free Chernobylite game key for their console of choice (Xbox or PlayStation) and a Chernobylite press pack.
*A maximum of 1 game key can be won by the same person in the contest, however, there is no limit to the number of riddles you can participate in.
See the terms and conditions below.
Will you break out, Stalkers? Get moving!
Terms and Conditions
The Organizer is All in! Games SA, Os. Bohaterów Września 82, 31-621 KRAKÓW, MAŁOPOLSKIE ("The Organizer").
The contest commences and closes as announced on the #Stalkers' Camp channel of the All in! Games Discord Server.
To participate in the contest, entrants must join the All in Games! Discord server and follow the instructions listed in the #Stalkers' Camp channel.
For an entry to be considered, it must follow the format listed in the #Stalkers' Camp channel of the All in! Games Discord server.
Only one entry per riddle per account is allowed.
The Organizer accepts no responsibility or liability: (i) for any entries or responses sent to the Organizer not received for any reason, especially any technical malfunctions, errors, delays, communication line or network failures, regardless of cause, as well as a malfunction regarding any equipment, devices, operating systems, servers, or regarding Internet providers (in particular inaccessibility), (ii) incorrect or inaccurate information provided by the contestant, (iii) any unauthorized access or other actions leading to an alteration of any entries or responses sent to the Organizer.
Directors, management, employees, officers, and immediate families of the promoter and its related corporate bodies, employees of associated agencies involved in this giveaway are ineligible to enter the contest.
By submitting an entry, you are agreeing to be bound by these terms and conditions and you acknowledge and warrant that you satisfy all eligibility requirements.
To win, an entrant must arrange all four pieces of the riddle in the correct order and answer the riddle correctly according to the aforementioned rules for the contest.
Winners will also be determined by time of entry. The first correct entry for a given riddle will be considered the winner.
The winners will be notified with an email to the account they entered with by the All in! Games community team after the contest ends. If the winner does not respond to the message with the requested information within 48 hrs, an alternative winner will be selected.
One individual can win a maximum of 1 game code in the entire contest although there is no limit to the number of times they can participate in the riddles.
Winners will receive a free console game code for Chernobylite for the console of their choice (PlayStation or Xbox) as well as a Chernobylite press pack.
Game codes will be tied to the winner's platform account and cannot be used by anyone other than the winner.
A maximum total of 3 free game codes will be given away during the whole contest.
By entering the contest you agree to be bound by the decisions of the All in! Games community team, which are final and binding.
The prize must be taken by the winner as stated and cannot be transferred to another person, exchanged for other goods, services or prizes or redeemed as cash (the prize is non-refundable).
Instructions concerning the collection of the prize shall be sent to the Discord account used by the contestant to send their entry. The Organizer accepts no responsibility or liability concerning the prize and any errors that may occur (especially technical / device requirements).
By submitting an entry, you are agreeing to give the Organizer the right to use your entry for the purposes of promotion.
The Organizer reserves the right to withdraw, cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the contest at any time at its sole discretion, without prior notice.
This contest is open to entrants aged 16 or over around the world.
No purchase is necessary to enter this contest.
The Organizer accepts no responsibility for any variation of any aspect of the prize due to circumstances outside of its control. In such an event, an alternative element of the prize will be arranged.
If for any reason this competition is not capable of running as planned, including infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures or any other causes beyond the control of the Organizer which corrupt or affect the administration security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of this competition, the Organizer reserves the right in its sole discretion to disqualify any individual who tampers with the entry process, and to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the competition.
Contestants agree and acknowledge that the following actions are prohibited: (a) use of page for any purposes in violation with these Terms and Conditions or binding law, and (b) any actions which result in the violation or infringement of any third-party rights.
Contestants agree and acknowledge that: (a) the page and its design, layout and structure, (b) any content available on the page as regards rights obtained by the Organizer from any third parties, as well as (c) the Organizer's trademarks, brands and copyrights, are sole proprietary of the Organizer ("Intellectual Property"). Contestants accept that the Contest shall not result in any transfer of the Intellectual Property.
The contestants and the Organizer acknowledge all provisions of the Terms and Conditions are binding and valid. If any provision of the Terms and Conditions shall be recognized or become invalid or unenforceable, it shall be without any prejudice to the validity of other provisions of the Terms and Conditions. In such a case, the Organizer shall be obliged to immediately change or supplement Terms and Conditions in a manner as closely as possible approximating intent of Terms and Conditions, expressed in the provision recognized as invalid or unenforceable.
The Contest and these terms and conditions will be governed by Polish law and any disputes will be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of Poland.
These Terms and Conditions in its current wording are available under the following web address: https://www.allingames.com/terms-conditions/ The Organizer reserves the right to amend those Terms and Conditions at any time for any reason at the Organizer's sole discretion.
