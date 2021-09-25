All in Games S A : Join our contest to win a free copy of Chernobylite and a press pack!

Stalkers!

You might know how to use weapons and tools to survive in the Zone, but have you ever used only your mind? Because that's all you can use to break out of the NAR prison you're in now.

Use your intellect in our contest for a chance to win a free Chernobylite console game code and a kit full of radioactive goodies!

How to join the contest:

Join our Discordif you haven't yet Head to the Stalkers' Camp chat Wait for Igor's announcement of the contest timeframe for the given day. Find four different riddle pieces on four social media channels (Twitter, Facebook, Discord, and Instagram). Each piece of the riddle will be posted on one of those channels at a different hour within the announced timeframe. Put the pieces of the riddle together in the correct order. Send the completed riddle (all four lines) and your answer to it in an email (including which console version you'd like to receive) to allingamesevents@allingames.com.

The first person to send in the completed riddle along with the correct answer for a given contest day will win a free Chernobylite game key for their console of choice (Xbox or PlayStation) and a Chernobylite press pack.

*A maximum of 1 game key can be won by the same person in the contest, however, there is no limit to the number of riddles you can participate in.

See the terms and conditions below.

Will you break out, Stalkers? Get moving!

Follow Chernobylite on social media:

Follow All in! Games to stay up to date:

Join our newsletter and receive a free welcome gift:

Terms and Conditions