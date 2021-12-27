All in Games S A : Win a Free Copy of Chernobylite in the Holiday Fan Art Contest!

The Holiday Season is coming to the Zone! With all that glowing chernobylite around, it should be easy to get in the holiday spirit, right? To get a bit of festive cheer going around, we've organized a holiday fan art contest. Show us what the season looks like in the Zone!

Create some form of Chernobylite holiday-themed fan art. It can be hand drawn, paper mache, photoshop, paint, etc. Send a picture of your art to allingamesevents@allingames.comwith the subject title: "CHE - Fan Art Contest" beforeJanuary 10, 2022 11:59pm CET. Make sure to include what platform you'd prefer to get a game key for in your submission email in the event that you are chosen as a winner. The possible options are: Steam, PlayStation, and Xbox.

The 5 most creative and original art pieces will win a free Chernobylite code for the entrant's preferred platform. Winners will be contacted by email. An individual can win a max of one key. If you submit more than one entry, only your most recent entry will be considered.

See the full terms and conditions below.

Happy Holidays Stalkers-we're looking forward to seeing your holiday spirit!

The Organizer is All in! Games SA, Os. Bohaterów Września 82, 31-621 KRAKÓW, MAŁOPOLSKIE ("The Organizer"). The contest commences on December 27, 2021 and closes on January 10, 2022 at 11:59pm CET. To participate in the contest, entrants must send an image of a piece of original art related to the video game Chernobylite and the winter holidays to allingamesevents@allingames.com with the subject line "CHE-Fan Art Contest' before the end of the contest listed in point 2. They must also include which platform they would like to get a Chernobylite game key for in the email in the event they are chosen as a winner. The possible platforms are: Steam, PlayStation, and Xbox. For a submission to be considered, it must be related to both the video game Chernobylite and the winter holidays. In case of multiple submissions from the same individual, only the most recent submission will be considered as a contest entry. The Organizer accepts no responsibility or liability: (i) for any entries or responses sent to the Organizer not received for any reason, especially any technical malfunctions, errors, delays, communication line or network failures, regardless of cause, as well as a malfunction regarding any equipment, devices, operating systems, servers, or regarding Internet providers (in particular inaccessibility), (ii) incorrect or inaccurate information provided by the contestant, (iii) any unauthorized access or other actions leading to an alteration of any entries or responses sent to the Organizer. Directors, management, employees, officers, and immediate families of the promoter and its related corporate bodies, employees of associated agencies involved in this giveaway are ineligible to enter the giveaway. By submitting an entry, you are agreeing to be bound by these terms and conditions and you acknowledge and warrant that you satisfy all eligibility requirements. Submission of an art piece does not guarantee winning. 5 winning entries will be chosen based on creativity and originality. The winners (a maximum of 5 in total) will be notified by email to the account they entered with by the All in! Games community team on an unspecified date after the contest's completion. If the winner does not respond to a follow-up email with additional requested information (if necessary) within 48 hrs, an alternative winner will be selected. One individual can win a maximum of 1 game code. Winners will be able to choose to receive a Chernobylite game code for either Steam, PlayStation, or Xbox, but they must specify their preferred platform in the email they use to enter the competition. By entering the contest you agree to be bound by the decisions of the All in! Games community team, which are final and binding. The prize must be taken by the winner as stated and cannot be exchanged for other goods, services or prizes, or redeemed as cash (the prize is non-refundable). Instructions concerning the collection of the prize shall be sent to email used by the contestant to send their entry. The Organizer accepts no responsibility or liability concerning the prize and any errors that may occur (especially technical / device requirements). By submitting an entry, you are agreeing to give the Organizer the right to use your entry for the purposes of promotion. The Organizer reserves the right to withdraw, cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the contest at any time at its sole discretion, without prior notice. This contest is open to entrants aged 13 or over around the world. No purchase is necessary to enter this contest. The Organizer accepts no responsibility for any variation of any aspect of the prize due to circumstances outside of its control. In such an event, an alternative element of the prize will be arranged. If for any reason this competition is not capable of running as planned, including infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures or any other causes beyond the control of the Organizer which corrupt or affect the administration security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of this competition, the Organizer reserves the right in its sole discretion to disqualify any individual who tampers with the entry process, and to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the competition. Contestants agree and acknowledge that the following actions are prohibited: (a) use of page for any purposes in violation with these Terms and Conditions or binding law, and (b) any actions which result in the violation or infringement of any third-party rights. Contestants agree and acknowledge that: (a) the page and its design, layout and structure, (b) any content available on the page as regards rights obtained by the Organizer from any third parties, as well as (c) the Organizer's trademarks, brands and copyrights, are sole proprietary of the Organizer ("Intellectual Property"). Contestants accept that the Contest shall not result in any transfer of the Intellectual Property. The contestants and the Organizer acknowledge all provisions of the Terms and Conditions are binding and valid. If any provision of the Terms and Conditions shall be recognized or become invalid or unenforceable, it shall be without any prejudice to the validity of other provisions of the Terms and Conditions. In such a case, the Organizer shall be obliged to immediate change or supplement of Terms and Conditions in a manner as closely as possible approximating intent of Terms and Conditions, expressed in the provision recognized as invalid or unenforceable. The Contest and these terms and conditions will be governed by Polish law and any disputes will be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of Poland. The Organizer shall collect personal data about you for the administration of the Contest. For more information please check out the Privacy Policy at https://www.allingames.com/privacy-policy/. These Terms and Conditions in its current wording are available under the following web address: https://www.allingames.com/terms-conditions/ The Organizer reserves the right to amend those Terms and Conditions at any time for any reason at the Organizer's sole discretion.