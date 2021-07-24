All in Games S A : Win free game codes at DreamHack Beyond!

DreamHack Beyond is now live. Join us there! The event is an online game, so launch it first and then head to the expo area. We're in Kaiju 4 hall at the All in! Games booth with Chernobylite, Fort Triumph, Arboria, Lumberhill, and Tools Up!. Don't miss our contest to win free game codes!

How to visit our booth

Go to https://dreamhack.com/beyond/expo/

Claim your free ticket and launch the DreamHack Beyond 'game'

Go to the expo area, WORLD FAIR BUT KAIJU ATTACK / EXPO

Use the in-game map in the top right corner to quickly travel to Kaiju 4 hall

Find the booth with All in! Games written on the top

You're in!

See our previous post for detailed information about the schedule of our games at the event here.

Watch the event's trailer:

I want to win free game codes!

We've got you covered! On each day of the event (July 24-31), there will be two different riddles hidden somewhere in our virtual booth, one for Chernobylite and another for either Fort Triumph, Arboria, Lumberhill, or Tools Up!, depending on the day.

What you can win: A Steam/PS4/Xbox One game code for Chernobylite, Fort Triumph, Arboria, Lumberhill, or Tools Up!.* Your choice!

How to participate:

Visit our virtual DreamHack Beyond Booth between July 24-31. Find the riddles hidden somewhere in the booth. When you think you have the answer to one of the riddles, find the Contest Manager in his own channel on our Discord server and follow his directions.

Be one of the first 5 people to answer one of the day's riddles correctly, and you'll win a game code!*

*A maximum of 2 game codes can be won by the same person throughout the whole event, however, there is no limit to the number of riddles you can attempt to answer.

See 'Contest Rules' for more details.

Terms and Conditions