All in Games S A : Win free game codes at DreamHack Beyond!
07/24/2021 | 10:28am EDT
DreamHack Beyond is now live. Join us there! The event is an online game, so launch it first and then head to the expo area. We're in Kaiju 4 hall at the All in! Games booth withChernobylite, Fort Triumph, Arboria, Lumberhill, and Tools Up!. Don't miss our contest to win free game codes!
Claim your free ticket and launch the DreamHack Beyond 'game'
Go to the expo area, WORLD FAIR BUT KAIJU ATTACK / EXPO
Use the in-game map in the top right corner to quickly travel to Kaiju 4 hall
Find the booth with All in! Games written on the top
You're in!
See our previous post for detailed information about the schedule of our games at the event here.
Watch the event's trailer:
I want to win free game codes!
We've got you covered! On each day of the event (July 24-31), there will be two different riddles hidden somewhere in our virtual booth, one for Chernobylite and another for either Fort Triumph, Arboria, Lumberhill, or Tools Up!, depending on the day.
Visit our virtual DreamHack Beyond Booth between July 24-31.
Find the riddles hidden somewhere in the booth.
When you think you have the answer to one of the riddles, find the Contest Manager in his own channel on our Discord server and follow his directions.
Be one of the first 5 people to answer one of the day's riddles correctly, and you'll win a game code!*
*A maximum of 2 game codes can be won by the same person throughout the whole event, however, there is no limit to the number of riddles you can attempt to answer.
See 'Contest Rules' for more details.
Join the DreamHack discussion on our social media and Discord:
Terms and Conditions
The Organizer is All in! Games SA, Os. Bohaterów Września 82, 31-621 KRAKÓW, MAŁOPOLSKIE ('The Organizer').
The contest commences at the beginning of the DreamHack Beyond event and closes at its end.
To participate in the contest, entrants must join the All in Games! Discord server and follow the instructions listed in the #Contest-Manager channel.
For an answer to be considered, it must follow the format listed in the #Contest-Manager channel of the All in! Games Discord server.
In case of multiple answers for the same riddle sent from the same account, only the most recent message will be considered a contest entry.
The Organizer accepts no responsibility or liability: (i) for any entries or responses sent to the Organizer not received for any reason, especially any technical malfunctions, errors, delays, communication line or network failures, regardless of cause, as well as a malfunction regarding any equipment, devices, operating systems, servers, or regarding Internet providers (in particular inaccessibility), (ii) incorrect or inaccurate information provided by the contestant, (iii) any unauthorized access or other actions leading to an alteration of any entries or responses sent to the Organizer.
Directors, management, employees, officers, and immediate families of the promoter and its related corporate bodies, employees of associated agencies involved in this giveaway are ineligible to enter the giveaway.
By submitting an entry, you are agreeing to be bound by these terms and conditions and you acknowledge and warrant that you satisfy all eligibility requirements.
To win, an entrant must be among the first 5 people to submit a correct answer according to the aforementioned rules for one of the day's riddles.
The winners (a maximum of 80 in total) will be notified by private Discord message to the account they entered with by the All in! Games community team within 3 days of submitting their winning answer. If the winner does not respond to the message with the requested information within 48 hrs, an alternative winner will be selected.
One individual can win a maximum of 2 game codes throughout the entire event although there is no limit to the number of times they can try to answer riddles.
Winners will be able to choose to receive a game code for either Steam, PS4, or Xbox One for one of the following games: Chernobylite, Fort Triumph, Arboria, Lumberhill, or Tools Up!.
Game codes will be tied to the winner's platform account and cannot be used by anyone other than the winner.
By entering the contest you agree to be bound by the decisions of the All in! Games community team, which are final and binding.
The prize must be taken by the winner as stated and cannot be transferred to another person, exchanged for other goods, services or prizes or redeemed as cash (the prize is non-refundable).
Instructions concerning the collection of the prize shall be sent to the Discord account used by the contestant to send their entry. The Organizer accepts no responsibility or liability concerning the prize and any errors that may occur (especially technical / device requirements).
By submitting an entry, you are agreeing to give the Organizer the right to use your entry for the purposes of promotion.
The Organizer reserves the right to withdraw, cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the contest at any time at its sole discretion, without prior notice.
This contest is open to entrants aged 13 or over around the world.
No purchase is necessary to enter this contest.
The Organizer accepts no responsibility for any variation of any aspect of the prize due to circumstances outside of its control. In such an event, an alternative element of the prize will be arranged.
If for any reason this competition is not capable of running as planned, including infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures or any other causes beyond the control of the Organizer which corrupt or affect the administration security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of this competition, the Organizer reserves the right in its sole discretion to disqualify any individual who tampers with the entry process, and to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the competition.
Contestants agree and acknowledge that the following actions are prohibited: (a) use of page for any purposes in violation with these Terms and Conditions or binding law, and (b) any actions which result in the violation or infringement of any third-party rights.
Contestants agree and acknowledge that: (a) the page and its design, layout and structure, (b) any content available on the page as regards rights obtained by the Organizer from any third parties, as well as (c) the Organizer's trademarks, brands and copyrights, are sole proprietary of the Organizer ('Intellectual Property'). Contestants accept that the Contest shall not result in any transfer of the Intellectual Property.
The contestants and the Organizer acknowledge all provisions of the Terms and Conditions are binding and valid. If any provision of the Terms and Conditions shall be recognized or become invalid or unenforceable, it shall be without any prejudice to the validity of other provisions of the Terms and Conditions. In such case the Organizer shall be obliged to immediate change or supplement of Terms and Conditions in a manner as closely as possible approximating intent of Terms and Conditions, expressed in the provision recognized as invalid or unenforceable.
The Contest and these terms and conditions will be governed by Polish law and any disputes will be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of Poland.
These Terms and Conditions in its current wording are available under the following web address: https://www.allingames.com/terms-conditions/ The Organizer reserves the right to amend those Terms and Conditions at any time for any reason at the Organizer's sole discretion.