All in Games S A : Arboria—The Loot and Legend update has arrived.

Yotunz!

The tenth Early Access update has arrived to the Yotun Village-The Loot and Legend update. A set of Unique Symbionts and a new enemy have been spotted in Durnar, but the Village is growing too. You can now travel the area more conveniently with Fast Travel and attend a Bonfire Event to improve your stats and listen to stories of fallen heroes.

Watch the update trailer:

Check the full changelog below.

New Enemy: Mimic

Mimic is a dangerous, cunning enemy found in the Mutantz world. It will sometimes try to pretend it's a Big Chest, so don't get fooled. Even if the loot dropped by Mimic is the same as for a regular Big Chest, Mimic is definitely more vicious.

New set of Symbionts: Unique Symbionts

Feel the power of Symbionts with unique abilities. Axe, Sword, Scythe, Sabre, Hammer, and many more weapons are now better than ever. Unique Symbionts can be found as quest rewards and acquired in chest events.

New Godz Tests

Godz have prepared more tests for brave Yotunz. Will you take up the challenge in this new set of trials?

New game mechanic: Bonfire Event

When you're in the Village, stay awhile and listen. Sit near the bonfire, pick a meal for a temporal increase in stats, and listen to Rata's stories of fallen heroes. Who knows, maybe you'll be in one of her stories one day too.

Major gameplay change: Elemental Overcharge

When the enemy is affected by an Elemental State, you can now deal more than one type of Elemental Damage to the opponent. Deal enough damage to cause an Elemental Explosion around the enemy.

Features:

Unique Symbionts - A set of really powerful Symbionts with unique abilities was added to quest rewards and chest events. The set includes Unique Variants of the following Symbionts: Axe, Sword, Scythe, Sabre, Hammer, Double Blade, Macuahuitl, Katar, Halberd, Whip, Claw-Driver, Switch Hammer, and Chaindrill. Unique Symbionts can be found as quest rewards and acquired in chest events

New game mechanic: Bonfire Event - Sit near the bonfire, pick a meal that will temporarily improve your stats, and listen to Rata's Stories about previous Yotun Warriors

New game mechanic: Village Fast Travel - Use a new and convenient fast travel system to quickly traverse floors and regions in the Village

New Enemy: Mimic - The enemy can be encountered in the third world - Mutantz

Caster Enemies - Some of the enemies in Durnar (Breeder, Mogul, Parasyte) are now Casters that are able to heal other enemies and cast Buffs on them

Mutantz Rework - Rework of Mutantz Enemies that made them more responsive and dangerous

Pets' Rework - Pets' behavior and stats were improved to make them more useful in combat

Keyboard and Mouse Rebinding - Players can now change keyboard and mouse button mapping

New Godz Tests - A set of new Godz Tests to test skills of brave Yotunz

Elemental Overcharge - Applying an elemental effect while the enemy is already afflicted with other elemental state causes an elemental explosion

Improvements and fixes:

Fixed the behavior of Behemoth's laser attack

Improved LOD (Level of Detail) for Tzukal

Refactored Mutantz merging system. Mutantz now shouldn't refuse to merge

Fixed a few crashes, added individual merge cooldowns

Fixed Corridor quests: restored the player's map

Village Bonfire: Titles should now be loaded from the correct save file

Added Enemy Spawners to the first biome in the Mutantz world.

Telekinesis will now work properly if the held enemy gets destroyed

Updated Player Traits

Replaced Spawners in the dungeon theme and Rooms

Hit reactions will now trigger less often (as intended)

Fixed a crash that occurred after using Rata's Dark Ultimate in the Father Tree room

Fixed an issue with the health bar of Gobbok's cocoon not updating after the first hit

Added Reptilz voice-overs and screams

Added sound effects to Tenigax's intro cutscene, tweaked the balance of sound effects for Franky NPC

Removed Lifesteal Traits for Common and Rare Weapon Rarities

Fixed the Armor Points Amount for Basalt and Plague Armors

Changed the Corridor Root Event quest to display progress on the progress bar instead of as text

Thick Trickster Mutagen will now display proper bonus value in its tooltip

Collozeum Quest: The player won't be transported back to the entrance of the level when the cutscene ends. The ending cutscene now has a proper background (instead of solid color)

Mutagen magic overload will now display how close it is to full potency

Added Mine Spitter sound effects, physical explosion sound effects, and explosion audio balance

Godz Tests will now restore starting shield value and Bongo stacks

The player can now pick a teleport target by interacting with a discovered Portal. Previous way of teleporting (holding the map button) still works

Fixed issue with skip button appearing in cutscenes

The player can't stay in combat in lock rooms

Shield Mutation: Block Mana Cost will now properly respect the current Mana Cost modifiers

Shield Mutation: Added the perfect block window. Blocking an attack right before getting hit increases reflected damage. A short cooldown applies if the player doesn't manage to trigger the perfect block

Dark Shield damage will now be treated as an explosion

Boomstick: Changed physical explosion to use proper visual effects

Fixed the Stroller enemy model

Bulktong enemy won't leave behind persistent visual effects after dying during a Thunder Storm Attack

Previous runs won't affect the count towards the Scrap Master 3000 title condition

Sound settings will now be applied immediately (the player won't have to open the settings tab)

Updated the UI Enhancer and fixed Mutagen background color on HUD after the Mutagen upgrades to a higher quality

The Veri-adding animation won't play on the HUD if player doesn't get any Veri

Added button prompts for switching weapon and skill on HUD for gamepad

Fixed restoring all Bongo charges in Lock Room

Pets will now blink properly

Pets will now jump towards the player in case there's no usable path

Pets won't be duplicated while moving between dungeon levels

Pets' attributes (damage, health, and armor) will now scale with dungeon level

Pets now have armor model

Pets will now move away from the player if they overlap for too long

Pets will now rotate during attacks to better track their targets

Changed a few of the pets' attacks

Fixed Elemental Symbionts' VFX

Fixed calculation of current Veteran Trait stacks

Reptilz blood color changed to green

Updated Reptilz skin texture

Added Switch Hammer Transformation sounds

Added Loading Screen Tips for Super Essence, Lock-On, and Elemental Overcharge

Mutagen crystal armor will now properly update its value

Improved checking over current combat state of the player

UI Item Slot updated

Fixed a bug causing the player character to not stop sprinting after entering combat

Fixed collisions and lightning in Simulations

The Clone spawned by Bio Ultimate won't attempt to attack the player

Fixes for some of the Trait Descriptions

Whip: Added an alternate camera shake on strong hits

The player won't be able to spawn a Pet in the Father Tree room

Changed textures of starting platforms for temples

Decreased the chance of getting a consumable item by half after destroying a destructible environment element

Labyrinth Quest: A caged enemy is now immune to Telekinesis and Dark Ultimate. The enemy won't appear on the minimap before the cutscene

Increased Pets' Health Regeneration

Updated eye textures

Fixed sorting items in the inventory

Updated Masks' Balance

Grab attacks will now properly end and free the player if the grabbing character dies or gets destroyed while performing the grab attack

The player won't leave the combat state while holding an enemy with Gobbok Grasp

Reptilz rage indicator is now in a more visible place

Updated Pet Descriptions

Privacy policy should appear when players start the game

Fixed spawning a Yotun in tutorial

Fixed description size on loading screens

Fixed issue with a wrong set of theme for prefabs in the Bugz theme (spawning Village prefabs in the Bugz theme)

Added hit reaction immunity to Gobbok's Machine

Fixed critical points hit reaction

Fixed an issue with too many story bricks in last theme of the first world

Fixed an issue with stair railing spawning perpendicularly to other door and blocking the player (if there was a door next to another door and stairs between them)

Feedback

Have you played the new update yet? Head to the Steam Discussions or Discord and let us know what you think!

To show us your support, please consider dropping us a review on Steam. They help us a lot!

Everything about Arboria:

Follow All in! Games to stay up to date:

Join our newsletter and receive a free welcome gift: