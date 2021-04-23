All in Games S A : Chernobylite is coming to PC and consoles!

All in! Games and The Farm 51 are excited to announce that Chernobylite will invite all explorers to Chernobyl's Exclusion Zone this July on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

In addition, players who got the game in Early Access can now enjoy a major pre-launch patch titled 'The Final Stage'. The patch brings major changes to the storyline, soundtrack, dialogue, and localization-but its most significant change is introducing Chernobylite's concluding level. For more details, check out the announcement on Steam.

If you don't have Chernobylite yet, grab it 20% off on Steam before April 30. All those who purchase the game during Early Access will receive future, post-launch DLCs for free.

