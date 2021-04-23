All in Games S A : Chernobylite is coming to PC and consoles!

Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Poland
  Warsaw Stock Exchange
  All in! Games S.A.
  News
  Summary
    ALG   PLSNTFG00017

ALL IN! GAMES S.A.

(ALG)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Warsaw Stock Exchange - 04/22
9.9 PLN   -1.00%
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

04/23/2021 | 04:12am EDT
All in! Games and The Farm 51 are excited to announce that Chernobylite will invite all explorers to Chernobyl's Exclusion Zone this July on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

Watch the brand-new Chernobylite gameplay trailer

In addition, players who got the game in Early Access can now enjoy a major pre-launch patch titled 'The Final Stage'. The patch brings major changes to the storyline, soundtrack, dialogue, and localization-but its most significant change is introducing Chernobylite's concluding level. For more details, check out the announcement on Steam.

If you don't have Chernobylite yet, grab it 20% off on Steam before April 30. All those who purchase the game during Early Access will receive future, post-launch DLCs for free.

Disclaimer

All In! Games SA published this content on 23 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2021 08:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ALL IN! GAMES S.A.
04:12aALL IN GAMES S A  : Chernobylite is coming to PC and consoles!
PU
04/22ALL IN GAMES S A  : Arboria tips for young Yotunz
PU
04/19ALL IN GAMES S A  : Alaloth—Development Update #7
PU
04/16ALL IN GAMES S A  : Fort Triumph celebrates its first birthday today!
PU
04/15ALL IN GAMES S A  : The Voice of Bres—Who is Davidavi ‘Vidi' Dolev?
PU
04/14ALL IN GAMES S A  : Tools Up! is Throwing a Garden Party of DLC!
PU
04/13ALL IN GAMES S A  : New Ghostrunner DLC and Two New, Free Game Modes Now Availab..
PU
04/08ALL IN GAMES S A  : The best relaxing video games to relieve stress
PU
03/31ALL IN GAMES S A  : Alaloth—Estilress the Mad
PU
03/31ALL IN GAMES S A  : Voice of Gitta in Of Bird in Cage—Who is Kobra Paige?
PU
More news
Chart ALL IN! GAMES S.A.
Duration : Period :
All in! Games S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
January Roman Ciszewski Chairman-Management Board
Artur Gorski Chairman-Supervisory Board
Edward Koska Member-Supervisory Board
Leszek Lenko Member-Supervisory Board
Maciej Fersztorowski Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALL IN! GAMES S.A.-29.29%90
NETEASE, INC.13.74%76 945
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.0.92%72 594
NEXON CO., LTD.14.31%29 868
NCSOFT CORPORATION-8.70%15 653
ZYNGA INC.7.70%11 534
