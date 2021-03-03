All in Games S A : Fort Triumph—Beta branch now available!

Greetings everyone,

We'd like to introduce you to Fort Triumph's beta branch. Now you can test out potential new changes!

Players can try out this beta branch by right-clicking on the game in your Steam client and selecting 'closedbeta - Beta branch build for community feedback' in the properties menu. A more in-depth explanation can be found here.

The new beta significantly impacts gameplay, particularly for veteran players who have learned to rely on Physics. Everyone is welcome to try it and provide their feedback, either on the discussion board (the link above) or in our Discord. Your thoughts will determine the direction in which Fort Triumph will go in the future.

The main change players will encounter is the addition of stun protection to stunned enemies once they recover from the stun effect, making consecutive stuns much harder to pull off.

While a big part of what makes Fort Triumph fun is the physics system, it also causes the game to be somewhat repetitive due to Physics almost always being the best course of action. Over the years we've tried restricting the use of Physics via cooldowns, limited use, etc. But all these solutions either didn't work or seemed to take the fun out of the game.

With the new beta branch, we took a different approach that makes other options such as debuffing or killing enemies more viable. We also changed the grading system accordingly so Physics would not be mandatory for getting high grades.

We also balanced the cooldowns of the physics abilities of melee and ranged units so the balance wouldn't be lopsided towards melee units.

The complete list of changes the beta introduces is as follows:

When a unit is stunned, it gets Stun Protection on the next turn (making consecutive stunning or stun-locking harder). Units with Passive Stun Protection are unaffected by this change.

Reduced cooldown of Whirlwind, Grapple Hook, Knockback Arrow, Repelling Shot, Shockwave, and Charge to 2 turns. The cooldown for the Whirlwind Wall upgrade is unaffected by this.

Increased the cooldown of Kick to 1 turn (so it can still be used every turn but only once per turn).

Increased the cooldown of Nudge to two turns.

Increased the level requirement of the Whirlwind cooldown upgrade to level 7 (from level 3).

Perpetuity Shrine no longer increases the duration of Stun Protection.

Significantly reduced the benefit of physics over regular attacks regarding mission grade.

Veteran players will have to adjust their tactics accordingly, as they might find the game much more challenging should they use their old strategies.

The beta branch supports existing save files (and save files created in it will work on the main branch). It works in both Campaign and Skirmish mode.

What do you think of these changes? Share your thoughts with us on the Steam discussion board or on our Discord to help us determine the direction of the game's updates.

Get the game

Follow All in! Games to stay up to date

Join our newsletter and get a free welcome gift